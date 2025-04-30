.

Lorde Announces New Album 'Virgin' Featuring 'What Was That'

04-30-2025
Lorde Announces New Album 'Virgin' Featuring 'What Was That'

(Republic) Lorde has officially announced her highly anticipated new album, Virgin, set for release on June 27. The project marks the New Zealander's first full-length body of work in four years and promises a bold evolution in her sound and storytelling.

The announcement follows the release of her new single "What Was That", co-produced by Lorde, Jim-E Stack and Dan Nigro. The track has been praised for its raw energy and emotional immediacy, offering a glimpse into the sonic world of Virgin.

"What Was That" has already made a major impact, hitting #1 on Spotify in the US - Lorde's first US #1 on the platform since "Royals". It also landed at #3 in the UK and #5 globally, solidifying Lorde's triumphant return to the top of the charts.

The video for "What Was That", shot on location in New York - including a surprise performance in Washington Square Park - captures the intimate, spontaneous spirit of this new chapter.

Related Stories
Lorde Announces New Album 'Virgin' Featuring 'What Was That'

News > Lorde

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Sammy Hagar No Longer Wants To Tour But Is Not Retiring- Hatebreed Return Of Summer Slaughter Tour- Watch Bono: Stories of Surrender First Look Trailer- more

The Alarm's Mike Peters Loses His Battle With Cancer- Metallica Announce Load Remastered Limited Edition Box Set- Halestorm Announce 'Everest' Album- more

Day In Country

Eric Church Launching Free the Machine Arena Tour- Kacey Musgraves Covers 'Lost Highway' - Brooks & Dunn Wrap NEON MOON Tour- more

-
Day In Pop

Lorde Announces New Album 'Virgin'- Alison Goldfrapp Announces New Album With 'Find Xanadu'- HAIM Announce North American I Quit Tour- Ken Carson Tour- more

Reviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: More Goodies for Spring Travel

Sites and Sounds: Rory Gallagher Festival Will Rock Ireland

Music Blossoms in Bloomington, Indiana

It's International Jazz Month

Eluveitie - Anv

Latest News

Sammy Hagar No Longer Wants To Tour But Is Not Retiring

The Sword Announce U.S. Tour Dates

Hatebreed Announce Return Of Summer Slaughter Tour

Watch Bono: Stories of Surrender First Look Trailer

Skunk Anansie Share New Single 'Animal'

GOTTHARD Unleash 'Burning Bridges' Video

Samantha Fish Upgrades O2 Academy Oxford Concert

Fastball Joining Barenaked Ladies's Last Summer On Earth 2025 tour