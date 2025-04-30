Lorde Announces New Album 'Virgin' Featuring 'What Was That'

(Republic) Lorde has officially announced her highly anticipated new album, Virgin, set for release on June 27. The project marks the New Zealander's first full-length body of work in four years and promises a bold evolution in her sound and storytelling.

The announcement follows the release of her new single "What Was That", co-produced by Lorde, Jim-E Stack and Dan Nigro. The track has been praised for its raw energy and emotional immediacy, offering a glimpse into the sonic world of Virgin.

"What Was That" has already made a major impact, hitting #1 on Spotify in the US - Lorde's first US #1 on the platform since "Royals". It also landed at #3 in the UK and #5 globally, solidifying Lorde's triumphant return to the top of the charts.

The video for "What Was That", shot on location in New York - including a surprise performance in Washington Square Park - captures the intimate, spontaneous spirit of this new chapter.

