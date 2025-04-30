.

Marky Ramones Blitzkrieg Announce U.S. Tour Dates

04-30-2025
(PR) Legendary drummer Marky Ramone (Ramones, Grammy Winner, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame) announces limited USA tour dates with his band "Marky Ramones Blitzkrieg" as part of his 2025 World Tour.

"See ya there! Playing all your favorite songs non-stop!" exclaims Marky Ramone of the short trek that will include performances at Riot Fest and Rocklahoma.

In addition to the festival dates, the short trek will also include shows in Austin, Dallas, Cleveland and Philadelphia and kicks off on August 27th. See the dates below:

TOUR DATES:
Aug. 27 Austin, TX Mohawk
Aug. 28 Dallas, TX Echo Lounge & Music Hall
Aug. 29 Pryor, OK Rocklahoma

Sept. 18 Cleveland, OH Beachland Ballroom
Sept. 20 Chicago, IL Riot Fest
Sept. 24 Philadelphia, PA Ardmore Music Hall

