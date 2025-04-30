New Found Glory Share New Song To Celebrate Pure Noise Records Deal

(BPM) New Found Glory is thrilled to announce that they have signed to Pure Noise Records, joining the label's already illustrious roster including Knocked Loose, State Champs, Less Than Jake, The Story So Far, Senses Fail, and more.

To celebrate the band is sharing their brand new single "100%", a song that captures New Found Glory's timeless pop punk sound, relentless energy, and unwavering determination. The song can be streamed now, and purchased as an exclusive 7" - available in Neon Yellow (400), Half Neon Yellow / Half Neon Pink w/Black Splatter (400) and Clear w/Neon Pink and Neon Yellow Splatter (400) - here.

On the new single, the band shares: "No matter what, life is gonna hit you with unexpected tough times. It's unavoidable. Sometimes we are lucky to prepare for them and other times they come out of nowhere. In those moments we can choose to face them head on and rise to the challenge. Find ways to grow from them, share your struggles with others to help them grow. Or there's the opposite and what I'd advise against which is feeling like a victim, blaming the world, and just being stuck."

"This song 100% is meant to inspire fans and people going through hard times," they continue. "Giving 100% of yourself whatever that is. For NFG, our outlet has always been music. It's our positive escape. For instance, the lyric in the song 'These songs aren't for awards it's how we take a breath' I think is a sentiment that has always resonated with our fans and built our connection. Very excited for this song and the guitar riffs too! A strong suit and characteristic of New Found Glory that's fun to be back as a centerpiece."

Fans around the world can look forward to seeing New Found Glory live this year. The band will be performing throughout the UK and Europe at Slam Dunk Music Festival before hitting the road in North America with The Offspring and Jimmy Eat World on the "SUPERCHARGED: Worldwide in '25" tour. They'll return to the UK this fall for a series of headline shows featuring Real Friends and Koyo.

