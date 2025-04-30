Paul Rodgers Teams Up with Adopt the Arts Honor Choir

(KPPR) Elementary school music students from the Coachella Valley experienced a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity as renowned vocalist and songwriter Paul Rodgers of Bad Company joined members of The Changels ("Angels of Change") honor choir for a special recording session as part of Adopt the Arts Foundation's ongoing commitment to providing meaningful music education in underserved communities.

Members of the Changels recorded a special rendition of the Bad Company hit written by Rodgers, "Rock & Roll Fantasy," who will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year. Rodgers joined them to sing on the track, which is co-produced by Matt Sorum and Bruce Witkin, both accomplished musicians who performed together in the Hollywood Vampires supergroup. Witkin brings extensive production credentials spanning from 1995 to present day and Sorum is responsible for the overall collaboration and plays drums on the track.

Out of more than 75 students participating in Adopt the Arts' Coachella Valley honor choir, a select group was given the opportunity to audition for the recording session at Good Noise studio, giving them a hands-on professional recording experience while working alongside one of rock music's most celebrated voices.

"Music has the power to transform lives - I've experienced it myself and seen it countless times throughout my career," said Paul Rodgers. "Working with these young, talented and very engaged singers is an opportunity to pass along not just technical knowledge, but the passion, joy and spirit that comes from musical expression."

This collaboration is part of a larger initiative by Adopt the Arts to provide students with real-world music industry experiences beyond classroom instruction. The program includes mentoring sessions with professional musicians, recording opportunities, and performances throughout Southern California.

"We're not just teaching these kids about music - we're showing them how music can open doors and create community," said Matt Sorum, Founder of Adopt the Arts and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee. "Having Paul Rodgers join us is incredible. These are formative experiences that build confidence and skills these kids will carry with them throughout their lives."

The Changels, a diverse group of elementary students from Adopt the Arts' partner schools in the Palm Springs Unified School District, are recording songs focused on themes of unity and hope.

The session was filmed as part of an ongoing documentary project following The Changels' musical journey, showcasing the impact of music education during children's formative years.

"What's different about Adopt the Arts is their long-term commitment to these students," said Dr. Tony Signoret, Superintendent of Palm Springs Unified School District. "This isn't a one-time celebrity appearance - it's part of a comprehensive approach to music education that's making a real difference in our schools and community."

Since its inception in 2012, Adopt the Arts has fully funded the music program at Rosewood STEM Magnet Elementary in Los Angeles. In August 2024, the Foundation expanded to serve four elementary schools in the Coachella Valley-Agua Caliente, Bubbling Wells, Della S. Lindley, and Vista Del Monte-with plans to reach two more schools this year. This session reflects the organization's core mission: to empower students in underserved communities through access to high-quality music education and real-world creative experiences.

Related Stories

Bad Company React To Rock Hall Induction News

Bad Company Leads Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Class Of 2025

Simon Kirke Predicts Bad Company's Rock Hall Induction

Bad Company in The Studio For 'Straight Shooter' 50th Anniversary

News > Bad Company