Saint Motel Add New Leg To The Symphony in the Sky Tour

(Atlantic) Saint Motel has unveiled the next leg of their already epic The Symphony in the Sky Tour. A new round of US headline dates gets underway October 10 at Louisville, KY's Mercury Ballroom and then travels through to a very special show at Grundy County, TN's naturally-occurring subterranean amphitheater, The Cavern, on November 1. Special guests will be announced soon.

The Symphony In The Sky Tour is currently traveling North America with headline dates continuing this week including an eagerly awaited two-night stand at Washington, DC's famed 9:30 Club (April 29-30) and shows at such iconic venues as Philadelphia, PA's The Fillmore Philadelphia (May 2) and Brooklyn, NY's Brooklyn Paramount (May 3).

The headline run culminates May 15 at Indianapolis, IN's Egyptian Room at Old National Centre, followed by a much-anticipated festival performance at Manchester, TN's Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on Sunday, June 15. Support on the remaining headline dates comes from special guests including Stolen Gin (April 29-May 7) and Brigitte Calls Me Baby (May 9-May 15).

The expansive live schedule celebrates the recent arrival of Saint Motel's visionary new album, Saint Motel & the Symphony in the Sky. The album sees the RIAA Platinum-certified band pushing their renowned sonic versatility to new heights on such boldly inventive tracks as "Stay Golden," "Steady Hand," and the funky, fluorescent "Get It At Home".

THE SYMPHONY IN THE SKY TOUR

NORTH AMERICA 2025

APRIL

29 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club *

30 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club *

MAY

2 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore *

3 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount *

4 - Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues *

6 - Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre *

7 - Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall *

9 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues ^

10 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre ^

11 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee ^

13 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre ^

14 - St. Louis, MO - The Hawthorn ^

15 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre ^

JUNE

15 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival †

OCTOBER

10 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom #

11 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection #

13 - West Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom #

14 - Oklahoma City, The Jones Assembly #

15 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live #

17 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall #

18 - Miami, FL - ZeyZey #

20 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall #

21 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte #

22 - Richmond, VA - The National #

24 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place #

25 - Providence, RI - The Strand Ballroom #

27 - Portland, ME - State Theatre #

29 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom #

30 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

NOVEMBER

1 - Grundy County, TN - The Caverns #

* w/ Special Guests Stolen Gin

^ w/ Special Guests Brigitte Calls Me Baby

† Festival Appearance

# Newly Announced Date

