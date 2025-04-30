.

Samantha Fish Upgrades O2 Academy Oxford Concert

(Noble) Due to popular demand, Samantha Fish's concert at the O2 Academy 2 Oxford on June 1, has been upgraded to the O2 Academy 1. Tickets for her concert at The Brook in Southampton on May 31 are close to selling out; there are very few tickets remaining.

These concerts are part of Samantha's European tour with the UK segment taking in Cheese & Grain, Frome (May 28), Red Rooster Festival (May 29), The Arts Club, Liverpool (May 30), The Brook, Southampton (May 31), and O2 Academy Oxford (June 1).

Samantha is pleased to announce The Zac Schulze Gang as her special guests at the Cheese & Grain in Frome on May 28.

