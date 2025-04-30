.

Skunk Anansie Share New Single 'Animal'

04-30-2025
Skunk Anansie Share New Single 'Animal'

(FP) British rock icons Skunk Anansie have released their brand new single, "Animal"! Electronically driven, dark and moody, it has proved an absolute smash hit on the band's recent sold-out UK & European tour. It possesses an instant classic chorus that has seen fans chanting along within moments of first hearing it. The song is the latest track to be taken from the band's forthcoming album 'The Painful Truth,' out on May 23 via FLG.

The on-stage performance video for "Animal" is an intense blur of close-up imagery, flashing lights, and treated visuals that capture the claustrophobic tension and pulsating drama that drives the song along. It was filmed on tour by the band's videographer India Fleming and edited by Shea McChrystal.

Skin comments: "So delighted for this track to finally be released as it was a fan fave during the tour and went down a storm! Hope you all like it too."

Related Stories
Skunk Anansie Share New Single 'Animal'

Watch Skunk Anansie's 'Lost And Found' video

Skunk Anansie Shares First Track In Almost Three Years 'An Artist Is An Artist'

News > Skunk Anansie

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Sammy Hagar No Longer Wants To Tour But Is Not Retiring- Hatebreed Return Of Summer Slaughter Tour- Watch Bono: Stories of Surrender First Look Trailer- more

The Alarm's Mike Peters Loses His Battle With Cancer- Metallica Announce Load Remastered Limited Edition Box Set- Halestorm Announce 'Everest' Album- more

Day In Country

Eric Church Launching Free the Machine Arena Tour- Kacey Musgraves Covers 'Lost Highway' - Brooks & Dunn Wrap NEON MOON Tour- more

-
Day In Pop

Lorde Announces New Album 'Virgin'- Alison Goldfrapp Announces New Album With 'Find Xanadu'- HAIM Announce North American I Quit Tour- Ken Carson Tour- more

Reviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: More Goodies for Spring Travel

Sites and Sounds: Rory Gallagher Festival Will Rock Ireland

Music Blossoms in Bloomington, Indiana

It's International Jazz Month

Eluveitie - Anv

Latest News

Sammy Hagar No Longer Wants To Tour But Is Not Retiring

The Sword Announce U.S. Tour Dates

Hatebreed Announce Return Of Summer Slaughter Tour

Watch Bono: Stories of Surrender First Look Trailer

Skunk Anansie Share New Single 'Animal'

GOTTHARD Unleash 'Burning Bridges' Video

Samantha Fish Upgrades O2 Academy Oxford Concert

Fastball Joining Barenaked Ladies's Last Summer On Earth 2025 tour