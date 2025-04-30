Skunk Anansie Share New Single 'Animal'

(FP) British rock icons Skunk Anansie have released their brand new single, "Animal"! Electronically driven, dark and moody, it has proved an absolute smash hit on the band's recent sold-out UK & European tour. It possesses an instant classic chorus that has seen fans chanting along within moments of first hearing it. The song is the latest track to be taken from the band's forthcoming album 'The Painful Truth,' out on May 23 via FLG.

The on-stage performance video for "Animal" is an intense blur of close-up imagery, flashing lights, and treated visuals that capture the claustrophobic tension and pulsating drama that drives the song along. It was filmed on tour by the band's videographer India Fleming and edited by Shea McChrystal.

Skin comments: "So delighted for this track to finally be released as it was a fan fave during the tour and went down a storm! Hope you all like it too."

