Sweet Releasing 'Level Headed Alternate Mixes & Demos'

(SA) Sweet's Level Headed Alternate Mixes & Demos will be released internationally on June 20th via Metalville Records. Level Headed, originally released in January 1978, was without doubt the most distinctive album Sweet had ever produced up to that point. AllMusic praised the album in their retrospective review for its wild mix of styles and the band's shift from their earlier bubblegum singles to album-orientated rock.

In many ways, it was a gamble for Sweet. On the one hand, it shows many facets of the band that were easily overlooked on earlier albums and, at the same time, for the first time, new & previously unheard aspects.

Level Headed gave Sweet their last Top Ten hit with the dreamy "Love Is Like Oxygen," a single that would later prove to be essential in the band's oeuvre.

The new release Level Headed Alternate Mixes & Demos on Metalville Records is a real rarity in Sweet's catalog. The album was previously only available as a strictly limited vinyl version in the USA and will now be released on CD worldwide for the first time.

Tracklisting for Sweet's Level Headed Alternate Mixes & Demos

1. Brian Interview 1978

2. Dream On

3. Love Is Like Oxygen

4. California Nights

5. Strong Love

6. Fountain

7. Lady of The Lake

8. Silverbird

9. Lettres D'amour

10. Air On A Tape Loop

11. Unused Idea

12. Cover Girl

