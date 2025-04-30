The Sword Announce U.S. Tour Dates

(Speakeasy) Following their much-anticipated reunion, The Sword has announced their first slate of U.S. tour dates. The legendary Austin band heads west this summer, performing the epic Warp Riders album in its entirety to mark the record's 15th anniversary.
"This is probably the only chance people will have to see us perform the entire album, so don't miss out!" says JD Cronise.Tickets are on-sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Rickshaw Billie's Burger Patrol and Pink Fuzz will support on all dates.
A special, limited-edition reissue of Warp Riders was released for Record Store Day. Remastered by J. Robbins, the "Sea of Pyres" vinyl variant features an embossed mirror board jacket and sold out within hours.
Upon its 2010 release, the 10-track Warp Riders was praised by the BBC for its "level of fantastical grandeur... on par with the bands who built the power metal subgenre," while The Quietus called it "brilliant," and Pitchfork dubbed it "Camaro-ready riff-rock."
Warp Riders 15th Anniversary Tour:
August 17 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom
August 18 Albuquerque, NM Sister Bar
August 19 Denver, CO Gothic Theatre
August 20 Salt Lake City, UT Metro Music Hall
August 22 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory
August 23 Seattle, WA Neumo's
August 24 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theater
August 25 Boise, ID Knitting Factory
August 27 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall
August 28 Pioneertown, CA Pappy & Harriet's
August 29 San Diego, CA Belly Up Tavern
August 30 Los Angeles, CA The Bellwether
The Sword previously announced a run of European festival performances with headlining dates in the Netherlands and Sweden:
June 19 Copenhagen, DK Copenhell Festival
June 21 Netphen, DE Freak Valley Festival
June 22 Nijmegen, NL Doornroosje
June 25 Gothenburg, SE Monument
June 26 Stockholm, SE Slaktyrkan
June 28 Oslo, NO Tons of Rock Festival
