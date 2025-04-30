The Sword Announce U.S. Tour Dates

(Speakeasy) Following their much-anticipated reunion, The Sword has announced their first slate of U.S. tour dates. The legendary Austin band heads west this summer, performing the epic Warp Riders album in its entirety to mark the record's 15th anniversary.

"This is probably the only chance people will have to see us perform the entire album, so don't miss out!" says JD Cronise.Tickets are on-sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Rickshaw Billie's Burger Patrol and Pink Fuzz will support on all dates.

A special, limited-edition reissue of Warp Riders was released for Record Store Day. Remastered by J. Robbins, the "Sea of Pyres" vinyl variant features an embossed mirror board jacket and sold out within hours.

Upon its 2010 release, the 10-track Warp Riders was praised by the BBC for its "level of fantastical grandeur... on par with the bands who built the power metal subgenre," while The Quietus called it "brilliant," and Pitchfork dubbed it "Camaro-ready riff-rock."

Warp Riders 15th Anniversary Tour:

August 17 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom

August 18 Albuquerque, NM Sister Bar

August 19 Denver, CO Gothic Theatre

August 20 Salt Lake City, UT Metro Music Hall

August 22 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory

August 23 Seattle, WA Neumo's

August 24 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theater

August 25 Boise, ID Knitting Factory

August 27 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall

August 28 Pioneertown, CA Pappy & Harriet's

August 29 San Diego, CA Belly Up Tavern

August 30 Los Angeles, CA The Bellwether

The Sword previously announced a run of European festival performances with headlining dates in the Netherlands and Sweden:

June 19 Copenhagen, DK Copenhell Festival

June 21 Netphen, DE Freak Valley Festival

June 22 Nijmegen, NL Doornroosje

June 25 Gothenburg, SE Monument

June 26 Stockholm, SE Slaktyrkan

June 28 Oslo, NO Tons of Rock Festival

