TURNSTILE Share 'SEEIN' STARS' and 'BIRDS' Video

(DoC) TURNSTILE have shared a double music video for "SEEIN' STARS" / "BIRDS" - two new songs off their eagerly awaited album NEVER ENOUGH, which is set to arrive on June 6th.

The new music video is directed by the band's own Brendan Yates and Pat McCrory and "SEEIN' STARS" includes additional vocals contributed by Blood Orange's Devonte Hynes and Paramore's Hayley Williams. Both tracks are available today across all streaming platforms.

Earlier this month TURNSTILE announced details of NEVER ENOUGH and shared the album's title track along with a music video directed by Yates and McCrory. NEVER ENOUGH marks the band's first full-length release in four years.

Recorded between Los Angeles and their homes in Baltimore, NEVER ENOUGH is produced by TURNSTILE's Brendan Yates. The expansive collection is a restless and exhilarating evolution of the band's genre-defying sound. A transformative journey, both fearless and alive, by one of the most forward-thinking and influential bands of their generation. NEVER ENOUGH follows TURNSTILE's widely celebrated album GLOW ON, which earned the band four GRAMMY nominations.

TURNSTILE recently revealed plans for a special New York record release show set to happen on June 5th at Under The K Bridge in Brooklyn, NY, which will see them joined by special guests Teezo Touchdown, Boy Harsher, and Big Boy. The band also shared plans for a run of European and UK dates this summer, which include headline performances and festival appearances at: Primavera Sound in Barcelona, Spain (6/7), Outbreak Fest in London, United Kingdom (6/13), Primavera Sound in Porto, Portugal (6/14), Hellfest in Clisson, France (6/21), Jera On Air in Ysselsteyn, Netherlands (6/28), Glastonbury in Somerset, United Kingdom (6/29). Additionally, TURNSTILE have a handful of North American festival dates planned for the summer and fall including: Ottawa Blues festival in Ottawa, Canada (7/12), Aftershock in Sacramento, California (10/3), and III Points in Miami, FL (10/17-10/18)

