Tyra Madison Goes Home With 'Kentucky In Me'

(APR) Rising country artist Tyra Madison is proud to share her newest single, "Kentucky In Me." Steeped in southern pride and true authenticity, the track is a heartfelt tribute to Tyra's home state, capturing the spirit, strength, and soul that have shaped her identity.

Produced by David Kalmusky and written by Tyra Madison, Terri Jo Box, and David Kalmusky, the single is now streaming worldwide. Built on a richly textured, down-home sound with twang, bluegrass, and rhythm at its core, "Kentucky In Me" is both deeply personal and universally relatable - an anthem for anyone who carries the spirit of their roots wherever they go. Tyra's vivid storytelling and soaring vocals paint a picture of small-town resilience and unwavering authenticity.

"It's an ode to my old Kentucky home," says Tyra. "The song has hints of bluegrass in it, which is what I grew up on. You bleed blue, work hard, and love hard. Everyone has their hometown song, and this is mine."

The release of "Kentucky In Me" follows Tyra's recent single "Party Girl," a track that explores the emotional struggle of concealing inner pain behind a facade of fun and frivolity. The track can be streamed here. Both songs showcase the depth and range fans can expect from her upcoming EP, set to arrive in early summer.

Hailing from Pine Top, Kentucky, Tyra Madison is continuously rising in the country music scene. Her journey began at the age of four when she was first exposed to bluegrass music through gatherings with her papaw, mamaw, and uncle. As she grew older, her interests blossomed when she moved to Nashville. She honed her craft and pursued a degree at Belmont University.

Her perseverance in the industry paid off with the release of her viral hit, "Right Girl Wrong Time." With over 12 million streams and widespread recognition, Tyra continues to grow as a captivating live performer, sharing stages with acclaimed acts including Nelly, Ernest, Maddie & Tae, Brad Paisley, and more. She's also performed at notable events like Country Radio Seminar and Live in the Vineyard Goes Country, cementing her reputation as a standout performer.

Tyra Madison will be taking the stage throughout the spring and summer, including a run of shows at the Key West Songwriters Festival (April 30-May 4), a special performance of the national anthem at the Nashville Sounds game (May 21), and appearances at CMA Fest (June 5-8).

Key dates include:

4/30 - Key West Songwriters Festival: Salty Frogs, 8 PM

5/2 - Key West Songwriters Festival: Hyatt Centric Blue Mojito Bar, 12 PM

5/3 - Key West Songwriters Festival: Pilar, 1 PM

5/3 - Key West Songwriters Festival: Rams Head Southernmost, 5 PM

5/21 - Nashville Sounds Anthem Performance

6/5 - CMA Fest: CMA Spotlight Stage, 2:00-2:20 PM

6/6 - CMA Fest: BMI Ryman Block Party, 1:00-1:30 PM

