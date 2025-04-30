Watch Bono: Stories of Surrender First Look Trailer

(fcc) Today Apple Original Films unveiled the trailer for the highly anticipated film, "Bono: Stories of Surrender," a bold and lyrical visual exploration of Bono's one-man show by the same name, set to premiere globally on Friday, May 30, 2025 on Apple TV+. Based on his celebrated memoir, "Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story," and the accompanying book/theatre tour, the film hails from RadicalMedia and Plan B Entertainment.

"Bono: Stories of Surrender" is a vivid reimagining of Bono's critically-acclaimed one-man stage show, "Stories of Surrender: An Evening of Words, Music and Some Mischief...," as he pulls back the curtain on a remarkable life and the family, friends, and faith that have challenged and sustained him, revealing personal stories about his journey as a son, father, husband, activist and rockstar. Along with never-before-seen, exclusive footage from the Beacon Theatre shows, the film features Bono performing many of the iconic U2 songs that have shaped his life and legacy.

Also set to premiere on May 30, 2025 on Apple Vision Pro, "Bono: Stories of Surrender (Immersive)" will be the first feature-length film available in Apple Immersive Video, a remarkable media format recorded in 8K with Spatial Audio to produce a 180-degree video that places viewers onstage with Bono and in the center of his story.

Academy Award and Emmy Award-winning RadicalMedia's Jon Kamen and Dave Sirulnick ("Summer of Soul," "Hamilton," "David Byrne's American Utopia") produce alongside Academy Award-winning Plan B Entertainment's Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner (upcoming "F1," "Moonlight," "12 Years a Slave"). Bono executive produces with Jennifer Pitcher ("Kiss The Future") and Kelly McNamara ("V-U2 an Immersive Concert Film at Sphere Las Vegas").

Related Stories

Bono: Stories of Surrender Documentary Premiering on Apple TV+

U2's Bono Kicks Off Spring Run Of Stories Of Surrender Shows

U2 Members Perform NPR Tiny Desk Concert

U2 Performs ABBA Classic On BBC Radio 2

News > Bono