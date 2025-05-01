ACM Awards Special Performances And Collaborations Revealed

(PR) Academy of Country Music, Prime Video, and Dick Clark Productions announced a star-powered lineup of special performances and exclusive collaborations set to take the stage at the milestone 60th Academy of Country Music Awards, streaming live exclusively on Prime Video from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.

The Country Music celebration, 60 years in the making, will open with a 12-minute 'Songs of the Decades' performance featuring ACM Songs of the Year from Six Decades performed by Clint Black, Dan + Shay, Wynonna Judd, Reba McEntire, LeAnn Rimes, and Sugarland.

The milestone show will also feature powerhouse duets, including a collaborative performance between Backstreet Boys and Rascal Flatts; a standout performance from Jelly Roll and Shaboozey; and Brooks & Dunn will take the stage with Cody Johnson.

2024 ACM New Female Artist of the Year, Megan Moroney, will also join this year's star-packed show featuring previously announced performances by Alan Jackson, Chris Stapleton, Blake Shelton, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, and Miranda Lambert, as well as New Artist of the Year winners Ella Langley and Zach Top.

