Ann Wilson & Tripsitter 'Live in Concert' Coming To Blu-Ray

(Kayos) TH Entertainment and Mercury Studios announce today the release of "Live in Concert" from Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Ann Wilson and her band Tripsitter. The show originally aired on PBS in November of 2023 and is will be released on Bu-ray and digital video June 6th.

Heart singer/songwriter Ann Wilson made a stop at Nashville's Brooklyn Bowl in July 2023 while on tour for her album Another Door. Backed by her band Tripsitter, Ann performs an energetic set featuring selections from the album, as well as Heart classics including "Crazy On You", "Barracuda", "Magic Man", along with covers of Led Zeppelin's "Immigrant Song" and "Going to California".

Ann Wilson a 2013 inductee to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Heart, is considered one of the greatest rock vocalists of all time.

Track Listing:

1. Crazy On You

2. This Is Now

3. Love Alive

4. Magic Man

5. Going To California

6. Ruler Of The Night

7. Even It Up

8. Straight On

9. Miss One & Only

10. Rain of Hell

11. Immigrant Song

12. Mistral Wind

13. Isolation

14. Tripsitter

15. Rusty Robots

16. Barracuda

