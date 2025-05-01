Bobby Bones ACM Awards 60th Celebration Special Airs This Week

(The GreenRoom) Radio and TV personality Bobby Bones will take viewers on a nostalgic journey through six decades of the Academy of Country Music Awards on "Bobby Bones' ACM Awards 60th Celebration Special," available exclusively on Prime Video to Prime customers in the US, UK, Canada and Australia starting Friday, May 2nd.
As the Academy of Country Music prepares to celebrate its milestone 60th Awards show on May 8th, Bobby explores the evolution of the ACM Awards, highlighting the unforgettable performances, groundbreaking moments, and beloved legends that helped shape the genre and the show's enduring legacy.
The special includes Bobby sitting down with some of country music's biggest stars, having exclusive conversations with Brooks & Dunn, Keith Urban and Lainey Wilson, each reflecting on the Academy's impact on their careers and the broader music world. In this heartfelt and fun countdown, Bobby reveals his Top 10 Moments from ACM Awards history and shines a spotlight on the evening's host - the one and only Reba McEntire - reflecting on her groundbreaking role as a longtime ACM host, performer, and trailblazer in the industry, offering fans a glimpse into why she remains one of the most beloved figures in country music history.
Plus, five-time ACM Awards winner Bobby Bones has also been added to the ACM Awards show on Thursday, May 8th, where he will have multiple moments throughout the night with candid artist interviews.
The 60th ACM Awards will stream live exclusively on Prime Video Thursday, May 8th at 8 pm ET from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, TX.
