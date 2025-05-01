Dance Gavin Dance Reveal 2025 SWANFEST Lineup

(Live Nation) SWANFEST - the annual music festival curated by Dance Gavin Dance - has revealed its official lineup for this year's event, taking place Saturday, May 31, 2025 at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, IL.
Marking the fourth installment of the beloved annual event, and its return to the Midwest, Dance Gavin Dance will be joined by a range of acts including Glassjaw, Animals as Leaders, The Home Team, The Fall of Troy, Kurt Travis, Left To Suffer, Belmont, and Dwellings.
Originally launched by Dance Gavin Dance as a special gathering for their fan community, SWANFEST has evolved into a must-attend annual event, attracting audiences from across the country with its eclectic lineups and electric atmosphere, the event continues to be a can't-miss celebration for fans of post-hardcore, progressive rock, and alternative music.
This year's event is part of Dance Gavin Dance's "Return of the Robot" North American tour, which will span 27 dates across the U.S. and Canada.
