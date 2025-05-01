Foster The People Premiere 'See You In The Afterlife / Feed Me' Video

(AR) Foster The People have announced today's premiere of the official music video, "See You In The Afterlife / Feed Me." Directed by Weird Life Films' Laura Gordon, Jackson James & Ryan Ohm and co-starring Foster The People lead singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Mark Foster alongside his 3x Emmy Award-winning wife, Julia Garner (Ozark, The Fantastic Four: First Steps) as themselves, the hauntingly powerful double-feature visual is streaming now.

"These videos are transmissions from somewhere between a fever dream and a digital afterlife," says Mark Foster. "If 'See You In The Afterlife' is a satirical take on what life feels like now, 'Feed Me' is the hell that follows. It was interesting to tie these two songs together in a short to explore the two sides of consumption - the dopamine rush of intake, and the void that follows.

"Filming 'Feed Me' with Julia felt like stepping into a lucid hallucination - a secret world stitched together by static and memory. One where fear and desire intersect and the result is something beautiful and deeply unsettling. The line between the digital and the divine is thinner, and stranger, than we think."

Foster The People - who recently wrapped the hugely successful North American leg of their ongoing "Paradise State of Mind Tour" - will continue to celebrate Paradise State of Mind with a number of upcoming US festival appearances, including highly anticipated sets at San Diego, CA's Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival (May 17), Manchester, TN's Bonnaroo (June 13), and Chicago, IL's Lollapalooza (August 1).

Related Stories

Foster The People Map Out Paradise State of Mind Tour

Foster The People Return With 'Paradise State of Mind'

Watch Foster The People 'Chasing Low Vibrations.

Foster The People Stream New Song 'Take Me Back'

News > Foster The People