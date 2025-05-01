Giant Reveal 'Time To Call It Love' Visualizer

(FP) Giant are pleased to share their new single, "Time To Call It Love," taken from their new upcoming album 'Stand And Deliver,' out on May 16, 2025, via Frontiers Music Srl. The new single is accompanied by a visualizer.
GIANT returns with a powerful new chapter in their storied career, featuring a fresh lineup that propels the band's signature sound to exhilarating new heights.
Drummer and founder David Huff expressed his excitement for the new album: "Making GIANT records has always been our passion! Thanks to everyone at Frontiers we can make our dreams happen. I know it's a bit of a different lineup but whoever is in the lineup the legacy of GIANT lives on."
The forthcoming album entitled 'Stand And Deliver' showcases once again the talents of David Huff on drums, Mike Brignardello on bass, Kent Hilli (of Perfect Plan) as the commanding lead vocalist, with the addition of Jimmy Westerlund (One Desire) on guitars. Westerlund also takes on mixing duties alongside Alessandro Del Vecchio, who adds his touch on keyboards as a featured guest.
