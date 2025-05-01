.

Giant Reveal 'Time To Call It Love' Visualizer

05-01-2025
Giant Reveal 'Time To Call It Love' Visualizer

(FP) Giant are pleased to share their new single, "Time To Call It Love," taken from their new upcoming album 'Stand And Deliver,' out on May 16, 2025, via Frontiers Music Srl. The new single is accompanied by a visualizer.

GIANT returns with a powerful new chapter in their storied career, featuring a fresh lineup that propels the band's signature sound to exhilarating new heights.

Drummer and founder David Huff expressed his excitement for the new album: "Making GIANT records has always been our passion! Thanks to everyone at Frontiers we can make our dreams happen. I know it's a bit of a different lineup but whoever is in the lineup the legacy of GIANT lives on."

The forthcoming album entitled 'Stand And Deliver' showcases once again the talents of David Huff on drums, Mike Brignardello on bass, Kent Hilli (of Perfect Plan) as the commanding lead vocalist, with the addition of Jimmy Westerlund (One Desire) on guitars. Westerlund also takes on mixing duties alongside Alessandro Del Vecchio, who adds his touch on keyboards as a featured guest.

Related Stories
Giant Reveal 'Time To Call It Love' Visualizer

Giant Share 'A Night To Remember' Lyric Video

Singled Out: Gentle Giant's Free Hand

Giant Share First Track From New Album 'Stand And Deliver'

Oasis' 'Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants' Getting 25th Anniversary Reissue

News > Giant

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Wolfgang Van Halen Releases 'The End' Single And Video- Brit Floyd Adds Special Guests And Additional Show To Wish You Were Here 50 Tour- more

Sammy Hagar No Longer Wants To Tour But Is Not Retiring- Hatebreed Return Of Summer Slaughter Tour- Watch Bono: Stories of Surrender First Look Trailer- more

Day In Country

Eric Church Launching Free the Machine Arena Tour- Kacey Musgraves Covers 'Lost Highway' - Brooks & Dunn Wrap NEON MOON Tour- more

-
Day In Pop

Lorde Announces New Album 'Virgin'- Alison Goldfrapp Announces New Album With 'Find Xanadu'- HAIM Announce North American I Quit Tour- Ken Carson Tour- more

Reviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: More Goodies for Spring Travel

Sites and Sounds: Rory Gallagher Festival Will Rock Ireland

Music Blossoms in Bloomington, Indiana

It's International Jazz Month

Eluveitie - Anv

Latest News

Wolfgang Van Halen Releases 'The End' Single And Video

Brit Floyd Adds Special Guests And Additional Show To Wish You Were Here 50 Tour

Ann Wilson & Tripsitter 'Live in Concert' Coming To Blu-Ray

Giant Reveal 'Time To Call It Love' Visualizer

Tash Sultana And City and Colour Team Up For 'Ain't It Kinda Funny'

The Nixons Share 'Dreams Of' Lyric Video

The Fall of Troy's Doppelganger' Gets Limited Edition Vinyl Reissue

Mike Dawes Unplugs For Sleep Token's 'Euclid'