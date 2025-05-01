GRAMMY Museum Announces Hip-Hop Block Party

(GRAMMY Museum) Feel the beat of hip-hop and R&B at the GRAMMY Museum's Second Annual Hip-Hop Block Party! The Museum will explode with energy through a Jam Session hosted by the National Black Musicians Coalition, a tap dance performance by Chloe Arnold's Syncopated Ladies, a bold fashion art installation curated by Andrew McFarland and Melissa McFarland Davis, a live DJ set by DJ R-Tistic, a powerful poetry open mic hosted by Barbara Fant featuring Alyesha Wise and Yazmin Monet Watkins, an intense Krump session with Larry "RUIN" Combs, Malice, Melo, Swift, and Tight Eyex, and a show-stopping activation by the Los Angeles Double Dutch Club. Every floor will be alive with the sights and sounds of hip-hop culture.

Join us as we celebrate and uplift local artists, creativity, and community. This event is made possible in part by a grant from the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs.

WHO: Alyesha Wise, Andrew McFarland, Barbara Fant, Breathe by Brandon, Chloe Arnold's Syncopated Ladies, Cultured United, Curtiss King, DJ Carmen Dee, DJ H, DJ R-Tistic, Dstryr, ed, Gina Views, Graciously Noticed, Harvard & Yale, JasonMartin, Jesus Wept "Packed Vision", Justin Hunte, Larry "RUIN" Combs, Leslie "Big Lez" Segar, Los Angeles Double Dutch Club, Malice, Melissa McFarland Davis, Melo, National Black Musicians Coalition, Swift, Tight Eyex, Tyler Van Gotti, Urban MusIQ: A Game Night For Music Nerds, WAREHOUSE, and Yazmin Monet Watkins.

WHEN: Thurs, Jun. 5

7:30 - 11:30 p.m.

Get tickets here

