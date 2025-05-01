Johnny Venus Teams With 6lack For 'So Beautiful'

(Epic) One half of GRAMMY-nominated award-winning eclectic hip-hop duo EarthGang, Olu, aka Johnny Venus, follows up his most recent offering "So Beautiful" (Sincethe80s/EPIC), featuring one of Atlanta's biggest and most coveted R&B stars, 6lack, with a captivating new music video.

The single showcases an intoxicating soundtrack, layering warm percussive elements and acoustic riffs that provide a gorgeous bed for Olu's sultry lyricism and 6lack's pitched up vocals to glide over. The track was notably featured on the coveted Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks and Essence's Best New Music This Week lists. Now partnering the track is a stunning music video, developed by SATIN HEART with multidisciplinary creative Deon Hinton featuring the artists against textured, atmospheric backdrops that mirror the song's mood. The video also features a cameo from AI To The World founder Tanyka Renee as Olu's muse. A truly significant new step for Johnny Venus in terms of showcasing a rich versatility as well as the earned reputation to tap one of the finest and most elusive R&B stars of the current era.

Fresh from his solo performance at Dreamville Festival and with a co-sign from the legendary Prince's estate performing at the Paisley Park Celebration on in June, Olu is a true renaissance figure, widely recognised for his outspoken dedication to yoga, meditation and mental health in the face of his life as a successful international rap artist. Olu's COMPXSS wellness brand was formed to boldly flip the stereotypical rap narrative and landscape that often ignores punishing tour schedules and the mental strains that come with being a successful touring artist. Forming an authentic and vital part of his everyday life, his endeavours with COMPXSS have seen him train NBA superstars and run workshops with the likes of Nike to Lululemon to Soho House.

COMPXSS runs alongside to his long-term work with EarthGang's nonprofit organization, the EarthGang Foundation - committed to raising awareness towards combating environmental injustices through climate and environmental conservation, with local and global programs that empower individuals to create positive change in the world. In April 2023, EarthGang were invited to the residence of US Vice President Kamala Harris in celebration of Earth Day. Earlier this year, The City of Atlanta honoured EarthGang with their own day (April 27th) in recognition of the duo's longstanding efforts to uplift and give back to the local community. Most recently, they participated in events and activations throughout New York Climate Week in September 2024 and announced their partnership with The UN Oceanic Global Programme.

With global recognition and influence set, Olu's Johnny Venus alias showcases an exhilaratingly free and considered side to the rap superstar. With further releases promised this year, Johnny Venus feels set to carve his own individual presence in the upper echelons of US and global cultural influence.

