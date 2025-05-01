Mike Dawes Unplugs For Sleep Token's 'Euclid'

() Renowned fingerstyle guitarist Mike Dawes brings his signature one-man-band approach to Sleep Token's "Euclid" reimagining the emotional track as a powerful acoustic instrumental.

Known for his virtuoso performances and intricate arrangements, Dawes reshapes "Euclid" with delicate harmonics, layered tapping, and soaring dynamics. The result is both a tribute to Sleep Token's genre-blending artistry and a wholly original reinterpretation of the song.

"I've been a fan of Sleep Token for quite a while since my ex-college housemate produced some of their early work," Dawes explains. "They have such a unique sound with stunning melodies and arrangements that translate perfectly to acoustic guitar. After I opened for Periphery in the U.S., I had the opportunity to jump up at the U.K.'s RADAR festival last year and wanted to take on 'Euclid' just for that show, as a nod to Sleep Token who headlined that same festival the previous year. The live response blew me away. The melodies work so well in this CGDGAD tuning. I've absolutely fallen in love with this arrangement and hope it strikes a chord with others as well."

Widely regarded as one of the world's most creative acoustic guitarists, Dawes has earned acclaim for covers of songs by Gotye, Metallica, and John Mayer, amassing millions of views and earning praise from both fans and fellow musicians alike. With "Euclid" he continues to bridge progressive rock with modern fingerstyle, proving that great songs transcend instrumentation.

Dawes recently announced a Summer tour, kicking off on July 24 at The Triple Door in Seattle and featuring a stop at John Petrucci's Guitar Universe on August 7.

Mike Dawes tour dates:

July 24 Seattle, WA The Triple Door

July 25 Portland, OR McMenamins Mission Theater

July 26 Eugene, OR The WOW Hall

July 27 Bend, OR Tower Theatre Bend

July 29 Mill Valley, CA Sweetwater Music Hall

July 30 Venice, CA The Venice West

July 31 Fontana, CA Stage Red Fontana

August 1 Seal Beach, CA The Bay Theatre

August 2 Tucson, AZ 191 Toole

August 3 Phoenix, AZ Musical Instrument Museum

August 7 Las Vegas, NV John Petrucci's Guitar Universe

