Redd. Drops New Single & Announces Debut Mixtape

(RM) Melbourne/Naarm producer/artist and multi-instrumentalist REDD. drops a new single 'JEANS SO BAGGY' today and announces their debut mixtape RAUNCH will be released Friday June 20th.

"JEANS SO BAGGY" is a sun-dappled ode to being a freak and totally liking it. REDD. sings about having "stains on my shirt, I don't really give a damn" over psychedelic-electronica-meets-rap production.

The third official single to be lifted from the mixtape, was written during REDD.s first ever studio session and their second time ever in Sydney. REDD. shares, "I worked with Julian Sudek (producer) on the song, and he really pushed me to keep being more expressive and "myself" on the track. He played the beat to JSB, and I free-styled the song almost in its entirety. We came back through after a listen and made it to what it is today. The song is fun, free, and packed with energy. Being a freestyle it is also a stream of consciousness; a look into my brain and how I was feeling in that very moment. A perfect reflection of the wonder, confidence, excitement, and bravado 18-year-old me had."

The accompanying official video was filmed in Melbourne and directed by SHEISAPHRODITE who says, "It was a different pace musically from REDD., so we wanted to make something equally different from their previous visuals. Keeping a hint of 90s crunch to align with Redd's aesthetic, this video delves into the beauty of youth's courage to express individualism along with a chorus that will imprint on your brain."

The word "raunchy" might have sexual connotations, but "raunch" is a state of mind - it's about being who you are and owning it to the fullest. It's a term coined by REDD. while they were in the studio recording their debut mixtape of the same name, and it's the only term that accurately describes the scope of the 19-year-old rising star's personality and ambition.

REDD.'s mixtape RAUNCH is the result of a whirlwind few years that have seen them teach themselves how to produce music, play a string of breathless, sweaty warehouse parties, and find a rapturous audience since the release of their debut single "BRITNEY IN 03".

The 9-track mixtape moves at breakneck speed through lush indie-R&B, crackling pop-punk and party starting dance music, all the while foregrounding REDD.'s lithe voice and remarkable talent for sharp, funny lyricism. Recorded in Melbourne, Sydney, LA and New York, it's a genreless grab-bag fused together by REDD.'s own star power, and which channels the irrepressible, unpredictable energy of the live shows and parties they've been throwing around Australia, which have already become REDD.'s calling card.

The RAUNCH Mixtape was produced and written by REDD. and friends Lach Bostock (Maisonair) Tom Josephs, Laiko (Medium Build), New-Haven (Evie Irie, Allday), SB40, Stephen Mowat (Gretta Ray, Tyne-James Organ), Ciarrann Babbington (Bakers Eddy), Nate Delizotti (Vacations), Benjain Schandy (Jimi Somewhere), Ole Martin Jense (Jimi Somewhere), Julian Sudek (Royel Otis, Bag Raiders, Genesis Owusu) with Lars Stalfors (Roel Model, The Dare, Lucy Dacus) on mixing.

Related Stories

Warped Tour Founder Kevin Lyman Doing Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) Today

Drowning Pool Plot The XMAS in Texas Tour

Hyro The Hero Shares 'Head Underwater' ft Reddstar and Dan Sugarman of Ice Nine Kills

Bowling For Soup Update Fans Of Gary Wiseman's Health Condition

News > Redd