Silverstein Reveal 'Pink Moon' Details and Share 'Negative Space' Video

(BPM) Following the release of Antibloom, revered rock group Silverstein returns with Pink Moon: the second chapter in their ambitious 16-song double album, conceived and recorded during a transformative stretch in the high desert of Joshua Tree. The album, set to be released on September 12th via UNFD.

Along with the announcement comes lead single and music video "Negative Space", offering fans their first glimpse into Pink Moon. Following the critically acclaimed Antibloom, this new track pushes everything further: the chaos, the emotion, the dynamic contrast. With its relentless pace, shifting moods, and massive hook, it captures the disorienting feeling of spiraling out, only to land in a crushing breakdown. The video, a surreal and unhinged sequel to the fan-favorite "Don't Let Me Get Too Low", was shot guerrilla-style across Las Vegas and delivers on every level. This is Silverstein at their most explosive and cinematic yet.

"I think the coolest thing about 'Negative Space' is how off-balance it makes me feel. It's almost like it's slightly too fast so it's always trying to catch up to itself. That, combined with the fact that it's always switching vibes and using contrasting tones makes for a really interesting 3 minutes," shares guitarist Paul Marc Rousseau.

Adds front man Shane Told: "This song really has it all. Tons of energy, raw power, a big hook, and a massively heavy breakdown. I also love the lyrics and the photography imagery. On top of it, the video was super fun to make and I think might be our best video as well. So needless to say, I am SUPER excited for people to hear this one. The video is the companion piece and sequel to "Don't Let Me Get Too Low". The songs were written together over 2 days with our friend Jon Lundin (Point North) and it completes the story of myself playing a madman burying himself in the Las Vegas desert."

Born from the same sessions as Antibloom, the songs on Pink Moon were sequenced with intention, offering a distinct yet complementary listening experience. Known for their meticulous attention to flow and emotional pacing, the band crafted both halves to stand on their own while also telling a broader, interconnected story, one that ebbs and crashes like the desert winds that shaped it.

Pink Moon features the only guest appearances on the project, with stunning contributions from Rory Rodriguez of Dayseeker and Cassadee Pope - voices chosen mid-process when the band sensed the need to push certain songs into new sonic territory. The result is a bold and diverse body of work that expands Silverstein's dynamic range while staying true to their emotional core. By releasing the project in two halves, the band has given every song the room to breathe, resonate, and evolve: a fitting strategy for a year packed with touring, celebration, and reflection. The moon has risen. The story continues.

This year, fans around the world are invited to join Silverstein in celebrating their "silver" anniversary with the 25 Years Of Noise Tour. These shows offer a discography-spanning performance and fans are able to vote for their favorite songs from each record to help decide the setlist. The band recently wrapped up the initial legs in North America and the UK / EU alongside Thursday, The Callous Daoboys, Arm's Length, and Split Chain.

