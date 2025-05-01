Tash Sultana And City and Colour Team Up For 'Ain't It Kinda Funny'

(SRO) Tash Sultana has joined forces with City and Colour for a special collaboration: 'Ain't it Kinda Funny ft. City and Colour,' the much-anticipated third single from TASH's upcoming six-track EP RETURN TO THE ROOTS.

The track has a rich history and it's been years in the making. Originally written by TASH as a teenager, it's one of the earliest songs in their catalogue-a raw acoustic piece born from a deep love for artists like Jeff Buckley, Bon Iver, and, fittingly, City and Colour.

Fast forward to now, and the track has been reimagined, reshaped, and revived-not just to suit where TASH is today as an artist, but as a person on the edge of turning 30.

"That looming milestone makes you reflect," TASH says. "There's this pressure that you've somehow 'aged out', but it's all bullsh*t. Thirty's young. Life's only getting better. I wouldn't relive my early 20s for anything-and that realization bled straight into this song."

"Ain't It Kinda Funny" sees both artists contribute contrasting yet complementary verses-SULTANA's leaning into sentimentality, and City and Colour's offering a reflective, seasoned perspective. Together their vocals balance like yin and yang, bridging generations of experience and emotional insight.

"Working with Tash was an absolute joy," Dallas Michael John Albert Green, who is City and Colour, comments. "We first connected last year and hit it off right away. That first impression led to me visiting their studio in Australia and eventually creating this song together. Tash is one of the most impressive people I've had the pleasure of meeting. Their passion and work ethic was inspiring. I'm truly grateful to have been invited to be a part of this."

The result is a track that honors its roots while embracing the present-a poignant and powerful evolution of a song that has travelled with SULTANA for over a decade.

True to form, the recording process also had its moments of levity. As the final touches were being added, including bass guitar, there was an unexpected interruption from TASH's dog.

"Right as the bass kicked in my dog went into the next room and took a massive stinking hot sh*t on the floor the size of an AFL football. Talk about a brown note, we were bonded" SULTANA recalls.

RETURN TO THE ROOTS is a raw, unfiltered dive back into the heart of their artistry. Stripping away the pressure of commercial success, this six-track collection rekindles the spirit of spontaneous creation-the very essence that first ignited their career.

The EP was rolled out with first single "Milk & Honey"-which earned rotation on triple j, topped the AMRAP Metro Charts, received praise from Rolling Stone (Australia), and landed on key DSP playlists like Spotify's The Local List and Apple's Heaps Indie. This momentum is continued with the latest release "Hold On," with support from triple j, DSP playlisting across Spotify's Pop'N'Fresh and Apple's New in Indie, and online love from The Music, Rolling Stone, and AU Review.

Fresh from selling out Red Rocks in Colorado in minutes, TASH SULTANA has recently announced a massive 2025 U.S. tour. Bringing their signature electrifying energy and genre-blurring sound to fans nationwide, this tour is set to be nothing short of unforgettable.

