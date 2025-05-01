Tayler Holder Announces Next Single 'This Ain't You Leaving'

(BMA) Tayler Holder returns with his hotly anticipated new single, "This Ain't You Leaving," dropping May 30th. Written by John Pierce, Chase McGill, and Mark Holman and produced by Matthew McVaney, this uptempo, undeniably catchy track tells the story of a relationship's end, where it's not the girl walking away - it's the narrator quietly pushing her away, caught in old patterns and the challenges of a high-profile lifestyle.

With poignant lyrics like "It's just me doing what I end up doing every time / Can't help but ruin any good thing that's almost mine," Holder blends honest storytelling with infectious modern country energy, delivering a track sure to resonate with fans everywhere.

Holder shares, "I was in a write with Matt McVaney and John Pierce when John showed me this song, I immediately felt a personal connection to it. My lifestyle has made it really easy to mess up relationships and be the reason for things ending. I knew that I had to put this out for everyone else to listen to and jam to when they are going through this as well. Extremely thankful for John Pierce, Mark Holman, and Chase McGill for letting me do this!"

With his latest single, Tayler Holder builds on an already momentous year, having joined Chase Matthew as a special guest on the UK leg of the 2025 European Tour. Fresh off his 18-city "Hits the Roof!" tour, part of Tin Roof's "Nashville Hits the Roof" series, Holder played sold-out shows in Detroit, Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Lexington, and Louisville, braving sub-32-degree temperatures. His deep connection with fans continued to shine-after spotting a TikTok of a girl singing his songs, he partnered with Gibson to gift her a guitar, surprising her on stage in St. Louis, where she joined him to perform "Sittin' On Empty."

One of country music's fastest-rising stars, Holder has built an impressive fanbase and earned major accolades, including Male Artist of the Year and Artist of the Year (2023) from Up N Country. As the most-followed country artist on TikTok, he has seamlessly transitioned from influencer to recording artist. With over 500K monthly listeners on Spotify, Holder has racked up millions of streams on hits like "Dyin' Flame" (9M+ streams), "Nothin' But Neon" (5.8M streams), "Someone You Knew" (3.5M streams), and his heartfelt duet "Climb My Way to Heaven" with Cory Asbury (1.6M streams), solidifying his place in the country music scene.

