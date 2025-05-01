The Fall of Troy's Doppelganger' Gets Limited Edition Vinyl Reissue

(CCM) New York-based independent rock label Equal Vision Records has launched a new vinyl re-press of Doppelganger, the second studio album from the Seattle progressive post-hardcore band The Fall of Troy.
Serving as the band's Equal Vision debut and celebrating its 20th anniversary, Doppelganger features melodic, uplifting vocals and harmonies with tortured, assaulting screams adjacent to mathematically precise rhythms and complex fretwork, giving way to loose jam-inspired divergences.
This is the musical crossroads where you'll find The Fall of Troy, skittering off defiantly in one direction after another, refusing to stick to any one established road. If it sounds like it all adds up to chaos, that's because it often does, but only in the same beautiful way as our own everyday experience. The brand new Doppelganger press is limited to 1500 units on orange cloud vinyl and is available now in the Equal Vision store here.
