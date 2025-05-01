The Nixons Share 'Dreams Of' Lyric Video

(PM) The Nixons have released a new lyric video for their song "Dreams Of." The single comes from the band's latest EP, Four Zero Five, which refers to the area code in Oklahoma where the band formed.

Singer Zac Maloy says, "The song 'Dreams Of' tells the story of an infamous murder that happened to a young woman from my small hometown in Ada, Oklahoma. Unfortunately, this dark tragedy ended with corruption in the system and an innocent man taking the fall, destroying lives on both sides."

The song features a blend of melodic but aggressive vocals. The heavy drums by John Humphrey, who also plays full time with Seether, and Ricky Brooks' ferocious bass lay down the massively thick foundation. Topping it all off is the whirling dervish of guitars by Jesse Davis, at times a wall of sound, shifting effortlessly into the snakelike lead parts that help tell the twisted story through the music.

The Nixons want to embrace the fact that they are a bona fide, loud '90s rock band that loves to turn the amps up and truly rock. With frontman Zac Maloy at the helm of the new EP, Four Zero Five features modern production and song writing elements that Maloy has developed over the years writing with bands like Shinedown, Halestorm and more.

