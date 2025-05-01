Wolfgang Van Halen Releases 'The End' Single And Video

(PFA) GRAMMY Award-nominated songwriter, vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Wolfgang Van Halen is back with the latest single from the band he masterminds, Mammoth. "The End" is an adrenaline-driven rocker that kicks off with a signature lead guitar riff that has become a fan-favorite element in Wolfgang's music.

The anthemic build of the intro gives way to the driving verse melody with each part carefully created and performed by Van Halen and his returning collaborator Michael "Elvis" Baskette. The chorus is driven by the unforgettable vocal melody as the message of "Take your hand in mine and watch the end with me."

"I've had the tapping idea on the intro for 'The End' since before Mammoth. I was able to fit it into this world. It's still over-the-top and shreddy, but it's also melodic and controlled. Overall, I was doing some different things on the record, and I knew this was going to be a big step. Once we finished 'The End,' it felt really special to me," explains Wolfgang Van Halen.

To coincide with the single release, Wolfgang and Mammoth have released a music video for "The End" that is one for the history books and something rarely seen in music videos anymore. Wolfgang teamed up with legendary director Robert Rodriguez to do a modern-day interpretation of Rodriguez's 1996 hit film, From Dusk Till Dawn. The video tells the story of a rock band that is booked to play a show at a dive bar and given an ominous warning from the club owner portrayed by Danny Trejo. Mammoth decides they know better, and things quickly turn dire for the band before a surprising revelation during the final moments tie the complete video lore from the band together. Friends of Mammoth including Slash, Myles Kennedy and Wolfgang's mother Valerie Bertinelli all show up throughout the short film. Horror effects icon Greg Nicotero offered his talents to the video to create zombies, werewolves and vampires that all bring a deadly end to the attendees of the show.

With a short run of May dates creating excitement for a Mammoth tour, the band is announcing a Fall headline run. The End Tourkicks off on October 31st and runs for 5 weeks before it wraps up on December 7th. The tour will make stops in Las Vegas, NV (November 1), Atlanta, GA (November 8), Montclair, NJ (November 14), Chicago, IL (November 26) and Tempe, AZ (December 6) to name a few. Longtime friend Myles Kennedy will be the special guest on the run. Tickets will be on sale starting May 5th via artist presale and on sale to the public on Friday, May 9th.

The End Tour Fall Dates

Oct 31 - Show information to come soon

Nov 1 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

Nov 4 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

Nov 5 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

Nov 7 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues

Nov 8 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

Nov 9 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

Nov 11 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

Nov 12 - Show information to come soon

Nov 14 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater

Nov 15 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

Nov 18 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora

Nov 19 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

Nov 20 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

Nov 22 - Onamia, MN - Grand Casino Mille Lacs Event Center

Nov 23 - Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center

Nov 25 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory at The District

Nov 26 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

Nov 28 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

Nov 29 - Show information to come soon

Dec 2 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

Dec 3 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

Dec 6 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

Dec 7 - Show information to come soon

Related Stories

Seether Recruit Mammoth WVH, P.O.D., and Nonpoint For U.S. Tour

Wolfgang Van Halen Addressed Claim That He Died (2024 In Review)

Wolfgang Van Halen Took High Road Over David Lee Roth Attack (2024 In Review)

Van Halen Taught Wolfgang What Not To Do (2024 In Review)

News > Mammoth