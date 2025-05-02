Ben Harper Releases 'Before The Rain Dried' Video

(SFM) Ben Harper released his emotional new single, "Before The Rain Dried." The track is a hauntingly beautiful reflection on loss dedicated to his longtime guitarist Michael Ward. "Before The Rain Dried" is the first single from Harper's yet to be announced forthcoming new album.

"Songs come to me either in fragments or fully formed - this one arrived complete, production and all. The key is having the time to sit down and follow through, which luckily I did," Harper shared. "Director Ben Pier, a visionary photographer and filmmaker, had a similar experience. I sent him the track, and he called back almost instantly with a clear concept for the video. Playing piano while getting drenched in the rain was tough, but strangely exhilarating."

Harper most recently shared the stage with some of the biggest names in music and pop culture at People Have The Power: A Celebration Of Patti Smith, the star-studded tribute show at Carnegie Hall. The fundraising event featured Bruce Springsteen, Flea, Maggie Rogers, Scarlett Johansson, Sean Penn, and many more. The evening marked Harper's fifth performance at New York's Carnegie Hall.

This summer, Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals will embark on a 15-date summer tour. The tour will kick off on May 30th at the Lincoln Theatre in Washington DC with stops at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City, Higher Ground Ballroom in Burlington, VT, Auditorium Theatre in Chicago, The Pabst Theater in Milwaukee, WI, and the Fox Theater in Oakland, CA, among other cities. The tour will conclude on August 24th at The Orpheum in Los Angeles.

The tour will see Harper perform fan-favorites from his extensive catalog as well as tracks from his critically acclaimed 2023 album, Wide Open Light (Chrysalis Records), which featured a number of special guests, including Jack Johnson on "Yard Sale," Shelby Lynne on "8 minutes," and Piers Faccinion on the title track.

