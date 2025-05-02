Christopher Cross Expands Iconic Debut Album

(MPG) Omnivore Recordings and Seeker Music release an expanded edition of GRAMMY-winning singer-songwriter Christopher Cross's iconic self-titled debut album on Digital, with the CD and double-Vinyl arriving June 20. The new edition features never-before-heard material for the first time ever, including previously unreleased demos and bonus tracks recorded during the album's sessions. Originally released in 1979, Christopher Cross introduced the world to classics like "Ride Like the Wind" and "Sailing," and went on to sweep the GRAMMYs, winning Album, Song, and Record of the Year, as well as Best New Artist (only ever done since by Adele and Billie Eilish).

Produced by frequent Steely Dan-sideman Michael Omartian, the sounds on this album put "soft rock" (or what much later became known as "yacht rock") high upon the charts. Cross' debut album spawned four Top 20 hits including "Never Be The Same" (#15), "Say You'll Be Mine," with Nicolette Larson on background vocals (#20), and the #1 smash "Sailing" which was awarded both Record and Song of the Year Grammys. The album went 5x Platinum.

On February 25, 1981, Christopher Cross achieved something no one had ever done before at the music industry's annual gathering to recognize the best in music, the 23rd Annual Grammy Awards. Cross swept the "Big Four" awards which included not only Best Record and Best Song, but also Best Album and Best New Artist. In total, Cross and his stellar debut album collected five of the six Grammys for which they were nominated.

Over 45 years after this unprecedented achievement, Omnivore Recordings is proud to release an expanded edition of Christopher Cross. In addition to the Bernie Grundman mastered original album, this deluxe edition includes 11 extra tracks, including seven previously unissued demos from the original recording sessions painstakingly restored by multi-Grammy Award winning engineer Michael Graves.

The new expanded edition features the original 9-track album plus early versions of "Say You'll Be Mine " and "Ride Like the Wind," as well as the Japan-only single "Mary Ann" and heartfelt outtakes like "Passengers" and "Smiles of Angels," and several more. The collection also includes Japanese-only A-Side, three songs never issued before-"What Am I Supposed To Believe," "Smiles Of Angels" and "Passengers," demos of classic album tracks, and new liner notes by music journalist (Crawdaddy, Billboard, Rolling Stone, Creem, etc.), Gene Sculatti who also served as the editorial director at Warner Bros. Records. His notes are informed by a fresh interview with the album's producer, Michael Omartian.

Christopher Cross is a classic album that has truly stood the test of time. Now fans can explore the development of the album for the first time with the expanded edition of this towering musical achievement.

Christopher Cross (Expanded Edition) Tracklist:

1. Say You'll Be Mine

2. I Really Don't Know Anymore

3. Spinning

4. Never Be The Same

5. Poor Shirley

6. Ride Like The Wind

7. The Light Is On

8. Sailing

9. Minstrel Gigolo

10. Mary Ann

11. Say You'll Be Mine (Demo)

12. I Really Don't Know Anymore (Demo)

13. Parade (Demo)

14. Smiles Of Angels (Demo)

15. What Am I Supposed To Believe (Demo)

16. Ride Like The Wind (Demo)

17. The Light Is On (Demo)

18. Passengers (Demo)

19. Say Goodbye To Mary Ann (Demo)

20. Sailing (Demo)

