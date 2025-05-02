Dustin Lynch And Scotty McCreery: Two For The Road Tour Tickets Go On Sale

(TPR) Bringing a pair of bona fide Country stars to the same bill for the first time together, tickets are on sale now for Dustin Lynch and Scotty McCreery's co-headlining TWO FOR THE ROAD TOUR.

Raising a toast to some of the biggest Country smashes of the past decade, the DUSTIN LYNCH AND SCOTTY MCCREERY: TWO FOR THE ROAD TOUR kicks off November 6 in Saginaw, MI, and features 12 hit-heavy stops across the U.S. Stretching from Portland, ME, to Tupelo, MS, the anticipated run is scheduled to wrap December 6 in Duluth, MN, with two of Country's most electrifying talents supported by Walker Montgomery and Sons of Habit (who will appear on select dates).

Promising a double dose of chart-topping talent, Country music fans don't want to miss this rare chance to see two Grand Ole Opry members share the same stage.

To purchase tickets, visit Lynch and McCreery's websites. VIP Packages can be found here.

CO-HEADLINING DATES OF DUSTIN LYNCH AND SCOTTY MCCREERY: TWO FOR THE ROAD TOUR

NOVEMBER

6 | Saginaw, MI - Dow Event Center*

7 | Bloomington, IL - Grossinger Motors Arena*

8 | Rochester, MN - Mayo Civic Center*

13 | Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena*

14 | Reading, PA - Santander Arena*

15 | Canton, OH - Canton Memorial Civic Center*

20 | Knoxville, TN - Knoxville Civic Coliseum+

21 | Tupelo, MS - Cadence Bank Arena+

22 | Corbin, KY - The Corbin Arena+

DECEMBER

4 | Ralston, NE - Liberty First Credit Union Arena+

5 | Fargo, ND - SCHEELS Arena+

6 | Duluth, MN - AMSOIL Arena+

* Walker Montgomery

+ Sons of Habit

