Foreigner Share Spanish Version Of 'Urgent'

(VMC) Foreigner is honoring its Latin American fans with a reimagined release of one of its most beloved hits-this time, en espanol. The band has debuted a powerful new Spanish-language version of its global rock anthem "Urgent".

"Urgent" is performed by Foreigner's own Luis Maldonado, who takes the spotlight on vocals in a deeply personal tribute to Spanish-speaking fans across the Americas. The release comes as Foreigner rocks across its 2025 South American Tour, which takes the band through Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, Brazil, and more.

"We've been embraced by fans in Latin America for decades," said guitarist and vocalist Luis Maldonado. "Recording these songs in Spanish is our way of saying thank you and sharing the music in a more intimate, personal way."

On tour, fans can expect to hear all of FOREIGNER's iconic anthems, including "Cold As Ice," "Juke Box Hero," "Hot Blooded," "Say You Will," and of course, "I Want To Know What Love Is."

Related Stories

Foreigner's Mick Jones Taking 'Shelter From The Storm' With New Song

Foreigner Announce The Hits Orchestra Las Vegas Residency

Foreigner's 'I Wanna Know What Love Is' Gets Soul Makeover

Lou Gramm Reuniting With Foreigner For Upcoming Tour Leg

News > Foreigner