GROUPLOVE Share Three Live Songs

(GR) A band that transcends their ever-shapeshifting genre, GROUPLOVE has spent over a decade channeling their ecstatic energy while embracing the contradictions and complexities of existence. Capturing the band at their most uninhibited and electrifying, their latest release, a triple single that includes live versions of fan favorites "Raspberry", "Borderlines and Aliens", and "Cruel and Beautiful World", is a thrilling document of their live prowess.

Recorded during their Winter 2024 tour at the Riviera Theatre in Chicago, the three singles serve as a preview of their upcoming album Rock N' Roll You Won't Save Me [Live], out May 30th via Glassnote Records and available for pre-order here. This release follows the first double-single release, which included live versions of "Colours" and "Malachi".

Led by the powerhouse duo of vocalist Hannah Hooper and guitarist/vocalist Christian Zucconi, alongside guitarist Andrew Wessen, bassist Daniel Gleason, and drummer Ben Homola, the band continues to evolve while staying true to their defiantly sincere songwriting. This live album will serve as both a celebration of their journey and an invitation to lose yourself in the unfiltered, euphoric experience of a GROUPLOVE show.

Building on the raw intensity of their studio work, the live tracks showcase fan-favorites in their most dynamic form, infused with the sweat, spontaneity, and communal spirit of a GROUPLOVE show.

GROUPLOVE explains: "Raspberry" is an anthemic reminder not to lose your mind regardless of how much the boat is rocking. Andrew Wessen's soaring guitars live take the song to this wildly insane place where candy flipping at a Phish show can't even carry you.

You ready for a cry? You storing up some pain in your body that needs to be released? "Cruel and Beautiful World"'s harmonies live cut through no matter how numb we've become. A reminder to hold onto the ones you love because this long winding road is going to get very hard and bumpy.

"Borderline and Aliens" has that Prog rock timing and cryptic lyrics about not fitting in, but live there is an undeniable coolness that accompanies feeling alone. It makes me want to head bang my way into a place of total self-love and acceptance.

