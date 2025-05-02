HUGEL, David Guetta, Kehlani And Daecolm Join Forces On 'Think Of Me'

(ICLG) Today, international house music sensation and multi-platinum selling DJ and producer, HUGEL, joins forces for the first time with Grammy Award-winning artist David Guetta, multi-platinum songstress Kehlani, and vocalist Daecolm to unveil song of the summer contender, "Think Of Me," out now via Astralwerks.
Captivating from the onset, "Think Of Me" immediately transports listeners into a dreamy, groove-filled realm that captures the essence of sun-soaked days that blur into endless nights. HUGEL's signature Latin and Afro-infused beats carry Kehlani and Daecolm's lush vocals, as Guetta's euphoric drops and bright synths fuel the track with unexpected bursts of energy. Embodying the soul of the season, the track brings summer to life with an invigorating beat and feel-good ambiance.
The powerhouse collaboration arrives as an effortless follow-up to HUGEL's 2024 global hit, "I Adore You," and a testament to the innovator's sonic genius and collaborative spirit. A convergence of today's most influential tastemakers in music, "Think Of Me" offers an infectious, anthemic track as nostalgic as it is fresh, guaranteed to set dancefloors ablaze around the globe.
