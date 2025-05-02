Ian Astbury and Billy Duffy's Death Cult To Play To Special Shows

(Speakeasy) Legendary post-punk outfit Death Cult have slated two intimate club shows later this month: May 14 at The Regency Ballroom in San Francisco, and May 16 at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles.
Death Cult has performed in the U.S. only once before, and only a handful of times in Europe, making these appearances exceptionally rare. The dates come as Ian Astbury and Billy Duffy prepare for their inaugural outing at Cruel World Festival on May 17.
Southern Death Cult formed in 1981, releasing their self-titled debut posthumously in 1983. Death Cult followed that same year, forming a crucial bridge between the raw punk Astbury and Duffy cut their teeth on and the driving, psychedelia-laced rock that would follow. The band released two 12-inches that same year, one being the Death Cult EP, which were later combined and released as a CD. Death Cult is a vital transmission from the generation of Shamanic post-punk gothic futurists.
In 1984, Death Cult evolved into The Cult, releasing Dreamtime that same year and going on to release 11 full-length albums, earning numerous gold and platinum certifications worldwide.
May 14 San Francisco, CA The Regency Ballroom
May 16 Los Angeles, CA El Rey Theatre
May 17 Pasadena, CA Cruel World Festival
Hippie Death Cult Preview New Live Album With 'Toxic Annihilator' Video
Hippie Death Cult Share 'Better Days' Visualzier
The Cult's Ian Astbury and Billy Duffy Revisit Origins With Death Cult Anniversary Tour
Impending Doom Share 'Culture Of Death' Video
Sammy Hagar Reveals His Plans For Ozzy Osbourne's Final Show- Primus Recruit Maynard James Keenan- Pink Floyd Release 'Pompeii - MCMLXXII' Live Album- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Releases 'The End' Single And Video- Brit Floyd Adds Special Guests And Additional Show To Wish You Were Here 50 Tour- more
Stream Eric Church's New Album 'Evangeline vs. The Machine'- Rascal Flatts Team With Backstreet Boys For 'What Hurts the Most'- ACM Awards- more
HUGEL, David Guetta, Kehlani And Daecolm Join Forces On 'Think Of Me'- GROUPLOVE Share Three Live Songs- Stream Ed Sheeran's New Song- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: More Goodies for Spring Travel
Sites and Sounds: Rory Gallagher Festival Will Rock Ireland
Music Blossoms in Bloomington, Indiana
The Doors Streaming 1970 Philadelphia Live Show For First Time
Neil Young And The Chrome Hearts Announce Their Debut Album
Ian Astbury and Billy Duffy's Death Cult To Play To Special Shows
The Moody Blues' John Lodge Launching Singer in a Rock and Roll Band Tour
Shadows Fall Unleash 'Soul Devoured' Video
Lilith Czar Shares Poe-Inspired 'POPSICLE' Music Video
Primus Recruit Maynard James Keenan For 'Little Lord Fentanyl'
The White Stripes Mark 20th Anniversary of 'Get Behind Me Satan'