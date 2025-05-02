Ice Nine Kills Unleash 'A Work of Art (Live in Melbourne, Australia)'

(CNPR) Ice Nine Kills has unleashed "A Work of Art (Live in Melbourne, Australia)." Filmed at the band's recent sold-out show at Melbourne's John Cain Arena, the bloodthirsty video offers a visceral examination of INK's latest single, which was featured in the No. 1 horror blockbuster Terrifier 3 and has slayed Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Songs chart for 18 weeks and counting.

"A Work of Art" has already racked up over 35 million streams and debuted at #3 on Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Songs chart. Its extended-cut music video-featuring System of a Down's Shavo Odadjian, Terrifier franchise icons David Howard Thornton (Art the Clown) and Catherine Corcoran, SiriusXM's Jose Mangin and Vincent Rockwell and Richard Christy (Drummer for Death, Control Denied, and Charred Walls of the Damned). The blood-soaked massacre is directed by Jensen Noen with special effects from Oscar-winner Christopher Nelson and became an instant horror-metal classic upon release. Now, fans can witness the mayhem live, with the band's signature theatricality on full display in front of thousands of Australian "Psychos."

The release arrives as Ice Nine Kills begin to tear through the U.S. on their immersive Silver Scream-A-Thon headline tour-a two-night, double-feature experience featuring both The Silver Scream (night 1) and The Silver Scream 2: Welcome to Horrorwood (night 2) performed in full on respective nights along with fan favourites and deep cuts. The tour is currently underway and includes select stadium stops alongside Metallica on the M72 World Tour.

Related Stories

Hail The Sun To Rock amphitheaters With Ice Nine Kills

Ice Nine Kills Raise Over $100 K For LA Fire Relief With Heed The Call Shirts

Ice Nine Kills Announce The Silver Scream-A-Thon Tour

Ice Nine Kills And Flat Black Part Of SiriusXM's Octane's First Headbangers Happy Hour

News > Ice Nine Kills