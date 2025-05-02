Lilith Czar Shares Poe-Inspired 'POPSICLE' Music Video

(BPM) Bold and bewitching, rock artist Lilith Czar is excited to share a brand new music video for her latest single "POPSICLE". The track - Lilith's first as an independent artist - has captivated listeners with its unbridled fury and uncompromising artistry. With its release last week fans caught a glimpse of Lilith as the Banshee; now she returns as the bride with a Frankenstein twist.

"'The Portrait' video for 'POPSICLE' was inspired by Poe's The Oval Portrait - a story about obsession and how it drains the life from everything it touches," shares Lilith. "In the video, I'm posing for a portrait, clearly the antithesis of what's being painted, but it doesn't matter. They only ever saw what they wanted to see."

She continues: "The Bride of Frankenstein look is symbolic; she was created without consent, expected to submit, and chose defiance. Ultimately, the fundamental refusal to see the subject at all results in the slow suffocation of spirit, until nothing remains but a hollow echo of what was once alive. This is about creative control, autonomy, and the fight to hold onto who you are."

