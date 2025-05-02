Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell Classic 'Ain't No Mountain High Enough' Gets Vandelux Remix

(UMe) Today, in celebration of what would have been Tammi Terrell's 80th Birthday, UMe/Motown released two exciting new remixes of Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell's enduring hit, "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," by multi-instrumentalist, producer and vocalist Vandelux. An Official Visualizer will accompany the focus remix.
Gaye and Terrell originally released "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" as a Tamala single on April 20, 1967, and included it as the opening track of their first full-length LP, United, later that year. The song was a #3 R&B chart smash and peaked at #19 on the Billboard Pop Chart, but its impact has endured beyond those charts: "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," written by Nickolas Ashford and Valerie Simpson, joined the Spotify Billions Club and has generated more than 76 million YouTube views. "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" was inducted into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame in 1999 and was recently certified 7x-Platinum, while United was certified Gold earlier this year.
Vandelux reinvents "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" with a pair of stunning remixes that each carve their own lane. The first is soulful and seductive, featuring an addictive, driving groove. The second, dubbed "Club Mix," takes a brighter turn radiating warmth and vibrancy; tropical tones and upbeat percussion make it a joyful, feel-good anthem built for celebration.
On the heels of a 2025 tour, and following the release of his latest single 'I Want You' Vandelux will be supporting KYGO at Hard Rock Live tonight (May 2) in Hollywood, FL and performing at Into the Horizon Festival this summer in San Diego.
