Neil Young And The Chrome Hearts Announce Their Debut Album

(Reprise) Neil Young, along with his new band, The Chrome Hearts announce their debut full-length album Talkin To The Trees, to be released on June 13, via Reprise Records.
Talkin To The Trees feels like a full-on fresh-blooded leap forward as Young steps into his sixth decade in his creative odyssey filled with fearless twists and turns. The Chrome Hearts feature Spooner Oldham (Organ); Micah Nelson (Guitar and Vocal); Corey McCormick (Bass and Vocal); Anthony LoGerfo (Drums); with Neil Young (Guitar, Harp, Piano, Vibes). All songs are written by Neil Young, co-produced by Lou Adler and Young, and recorded at Shangri La Studios in Malibu.
When "big change," the first song from the album Talkin To The Trees, was released just in front of the 2025 Presidential Inauguration, It was a not-so-subtle announcement that Young was ready to step into the future. Not only America but the world. There could be no doubt where Neil Young and The Chrome Hearts stand in these challenging times.
These ten musical statements by Young take their rightful place among an ongoing creative tapestry.
Talkin To The Trees will be available on black vinyl, limited edition clear vinyl, CD and Digital via the Greedy Hand Store at NYA and indie retail stores. Hi-res digital audio will be available at Neil Young Archives and all DSPs. All Greedy Hand Store purchases come with a free hi-res digital audio download from the NYA Download Store.
Tracklisting:
Family Life
Dark Mirage
First Fire Of Winter
Silver Eagle
Lets Roll Again
Big Change
Talkin To The Trees
Movin Ahead
Bottle Of Love
Thankful
