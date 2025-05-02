Phil Vassar Delivers New Anthem 'All American Summer'

(MP) Phil Vassar cranks up the heat with his brand-new anthem "All American Summer," out today. Having premiered exclusively with Storme Warren on Garth Brooks' The Big 615, the feel-good track was co-written by Vassar - the multi-award-winning singer-songwriter and piano-pounding hitmaker - alongside longtime collaborator Tony Mullins.

Vassar shares, "'All American Summer' is a song I wrote with my good friend Tony Mullins, who's not only a great guy and incredible songwriter but also a fellow Virginian. We actually grew up just down the road from each other, so we share a lot of the same memories - the lakes, the long summer days, all that good stuff. I've always loved summertime songs - like 'Six-Pack Summer' and others - and when Tony and I came up with the idea for 'All American Summer,' I really feel like we knocked it out of the park. It's just a lot of fun, and really kicks off the season the right way!"

Tony Mullins is one of Nashville's most accomplished GRAMMY Award-winning songwriters, known for crafting chart-topping hits across country music. His credits include the 2000 ASCAP Song of the Year, "How Forever Feels," recorded by Kenny Chesney, along with standout songs for artists like Ricky Skaggs, Rascal Flatts, LeAnn Rimes, Tim McGraw, and Craig Morgan.

It's 'Just Another Day in Paradise' for Vassar as he gears up to bring his fiery keys and signature sound to stages across the nation for the "25 Years of Paradise" Tour. The 15-date (and counting) trek, kicking off May 30 at Freedom Country Fest, marks a milestone moment - celebrating the 25th anniversary of his era-defining smash "Just Another Day in Paradise."

