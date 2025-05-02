Phil Vassar Delivers New Anthem 'All American Summer'

(MP) Phil Vassar cranks up the heat with his brand-new anthem "All American Summer," out today. Having premiered exclusively with Storme Warren on Garth Brooks' The Big 615, the feel-good track was co-written by Vassar - the multi-award-winning singer-songwriter and piano-pounding hitmaker - alongside longtime collaborator Tony Mullins.
Vassar shares, "'All American Summer' is a song I wrote with my good friend Tony Mullins, who's not only a great guy and incredible songwriter but also a fellow Virginian. We actually grew up just down the road from each other, so we share a lot of the same memories - the lakes, the long summer days, all that good stuff. I've always loved summertime songs - like 'Six-Pack Summer' and others - and when Tony and I came up with the idea for 'All American Summer,' I really feel like we knocked it out of the park. It's just a lot of fun, and really kicks off the season the right way!"
Tony Mullins is one of Nashville's most accomplished GRAMMY Award-winning songwriters, known for crafting chart-topping hits across country music. His credits include the 2000 ASCAP Song of the Year, "How Forever Feels," recorded by Kenny Chesney, along with standout songs for artists like Ricky Skaggs, Rascal Flatts, LeAnn Rimes, Tim McGraw, and Craig Morgan.
It's 'Just Another Day in Paradise' for Vassar as he gears up to bring his fiery keys and signature sound to stages across the nation for the "25 Years of Paradise" Tour. The 15-date (and counting) trek, kicking off May 30 at Freedom Country Fest, marks a milestone moment - celebrating the 25th anniversary of his era-defining smash "Just Another Day in Paradise."
Phil Vassar Launching 25 Years of Paradise Tour
Wolfgang Van Halen Releases 'The End' Single And Video- Brit Floyd Adds Special Guests And Additional Show To Wish You Were Here 50 Tour- more
Sammy Hagar No Longer Wants To Tour But Is Not Retiring- Hatebreed Return Of Summer Slaughter Tour- Watch Bono: Stories of Surrender First Look Trailer- more
ACM Awards Special Performances And Collaborations Revealed- Eric Church Launching Free the Machine Arena Tour- Kacey Musgraves- more
Stream Ed Sheeran's New Song 'Old Phone' From Upcoming 'Play' Album- Foster The People Premiere 'See You In The Afterlife / Feed Me' Video- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: More Goodies for Spring Travel
Sites and Sounds: Rory Gallagher Festival Will Rock Ireland
Music Blossoms in Bloomington, Indiana
Sammy Hagar Reveals His Plans For Ozzy Osbourne's Final Show
Pink Floyd Release 'Pompeii - MCMLXXII' Live Album
Billy Idol Rocks Jimmy Kimmel Live With Avril Lavigne
Singled Out: Brandon Wayne's Bad Habits
Silverstein Reveal 'Pink Moon' Details and Share 'Negative Space' Video
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah Share 'The Skin of My Yellow Country Teeth' Video
Wolfgang Van Halen Releases 'The End' Single And Video
Brit Floyd Adds Special Guests And Additional Show To Wish You Were Here 50 Tour