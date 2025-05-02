Primus Recruit Maynard James Keenan For 'Little Lord Fentanyl'

(Speakeasy) Primus is back with their first new studio track since 2022's Conspiranoid EP: the blistering, surrealist anthem "Little Lord Fentanyl." A twisted fable steeped in groove and dark humor, the track features a guest appearance from Maynard James Keenan (Tool, A Perfect Circle, Puscifer), whose unmistakable voice slithers through the chaos with sinister glee.

The single also marks the official studio debut of drummer John Hoffman, a Shreveport native who joined the band earlier this year after beating out more than 6,100 applicants in a global audition process dubbed the Interstellar Drum Derby.

"Little Lord Fentanyl" showcases the intricate, playful rhythms of Hoffman, whose unconventional style-described by Stereogum as a "weightless bustle of high-velocity flurries, Meters-y swamp-pocket, and cartoonish cymbal clutches"-has brought renewed fire to Primus since he officially joined the band earlier this year. His unlikely journey from Louisiana jam nights to the Primus drum throne was recently chronicled in this feature interview with Stereogum, as well as the band's Interstellar Drum Derby YouTube series.

The release of "Little Lord Fentanyl" comes in the midst of Primus' spring run on the Sessanta Tour-a collaborative outing with A Perfect Circle and Puscifer celebrating Keenan's 60(ish) birthday-and ahead of their Onward & Upward summer headline tour, which kicks off July 5th in Paso Robles, CA.

The Onward & Upward Tour marks an exciting new era for the band, with Hoffman officially at the kit. Selected after a months-long audition process, his arrival has brought fresh fire and creative reinvention to the Primus universe. The tour will hit 24 cities nationwide, including iconic venues like Red Rocks Amphitheatre, The Greek Theatre, The Rooftop at Pier 17, and a two-night finale at Channel 24 in Sacramento. Along the way, the band will be joined by support from Ty Segall and MonoNeon on select dates.

