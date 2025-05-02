Quavo Shares 'Dope Boy Phone' Featuring Takeoff

(ICLG) Grammy-nominated recording artist Quavo has officially released his latest single, "Dope Boy Phone" featuring Takeoff, via Quality Control Music/Motown Records. The track marks Quavo's third release of the year, following "Trappa Rappa" and "Legends" with fellow QC megastar Lil Baby.
Featuring a posthumous verse from his late nephew Takeoff, "Dope Boy Phone" revives the unmistakable Unc & Phew connection. Quavo's iconic ad-libs punctuate the track, while Takeoff's verse highlights the vivid storytelling that helped shape Migos' legacy.
Trading sharp lines over a booming bass, bouncy percussion, and catchy melody, the duo's timeless synergy proves their music still stands the test of time.
Quavo And Lil Baby Team For 'Legends'
Quavo Delivers 'Trappa Rappa' Video
Yeat Recruits Quavo For '5BRAZY' Video
Quavo, Ty Dolla $ign, and ARE WE DREAMING Team For 'If I Fall' For Transformers One
Wolfgang Van Halen Releases 'The End' Single And Video- Brit Floyd Adds Special Guests And Additional Show To Wish You Were Here 50 Tour- more
Sammy Hagar No Longer Wants To Tour But Is Not Retiring- Hatebreed Return Of Summer Slaughter Tour- Watch Bono: Stories of Surrender First Look Trailer- more
ACM Awards Special Performances And Collaborations Revealed- Eric Church Launching Free the Machine Arena Tour- Kacey Musgraves- more
Stream Ed Sheeran's New Song 'Old Phone' From Upcoming 'Play' Album- Foster The People Premiere 'See You In The Afterlife / Feed Me' Video- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: More Goodies for Spring Travel
Sites and Sounds: Rory Gallagher Festival Will Rock Ireland
Music Blossoms in Bloomington, Indiana
Sammy Hagar Reveals His Plans For Ozzy Osbourne's Final Show
Pink Floyd Release 'Pompeii - MCMLXXII' Live Album
Billy Idol Rocks Jimmy Kimmel Live With Avril Lavigne
Singled Out: Brandon Wayne's Bad Habits
Silverstein Reveal 'Pink Moon' Details and Share 'Negative Space' Video
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah Share 'The Skin of My Yellow Country Teeth' Video
Wolfgang Van Halen Releases 'The End' Single And Video
Brit Floyd Adds Special Guests And Additional Show To Wish You Were Here 50 Tour