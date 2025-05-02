.

Quavo Shares 'Dope Boy Phone' Featuring Takeoff

05-02-2025
(ICLG) Grammy-nominated recording artist Quavo has officially released his latest single, "Dope Boy Phone" featuring Takeoff, via Quality Control Music/Motown Records. The track marks Quavo's third release of the year, following "Trappa Rappa" and "Legends" with fellow QC megastar Lil Baby.

Featuring a posthumous verse from his late nephew Takeoff, "Dope Boy Phone" revives the unmistakable Unc & Phew connection. Quavo's iconic ad-libs punctuate the track, while Takeoff's verse highlights the vivid storytelling that helped shape Migos' legacy.

Trading sharp lines over a booming bass, bouncy percussion, and catchy melody, the duo's timeless synergy proves their music still stands the test of time.

