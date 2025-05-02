Rascal Flatts Team With Backstreet Boys For 'What Hurts the Most'

(The GreenRoom) Rascal Flatts have tapped Backstreet Boys to fulfill a dream collaboration both bands have had for years with "What Hurts the Most," as two of the Y2K era's defining groups join forces for the first time.

Choosing one of the trio's most heart-wrenching tunes for the highly-anticipated LIFE IS A HIGHWAY: REFUELED DUETS album, Backstreet Boys help turn the epic country ballad into a vocal-driven masterclass of emotive, pop-country magic.

"We have a long history with them over the years. We have such respect for what those guys have been able to do and how they've influenced a whole generation of pop music," says Jay DeMarcus. "We're so proud of how this song turned out; this has been a collaboration we've talked about doing for years, and we're so glad it finally came to fruition."

The two groups are set to perform together in Frisco, TX at the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards, dazzling the global audience with "What Hurts the Most" and a musical surprise or two. Rascal Flatts will appear as Group of the Year nominees for the 12th time - with this year's nod coming on the heels of wrapping their nearly sold-out Life Is a Highway Tour. Hosted by Reba McEntire, the 60th ACM Awards will stream live exclusively on Prime Video Thursday, May 8th at 8 pm ET from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, TX.

Related Stories

Rascal Flatts Conclude Life Is A Highway Tour

Rascal Flatts Wrap Sold-Out Weekend Of Shows With ACM Nomination

Rascal Flatts And Blake Shelton Share 'Mayberry'

Rascal Flatts Team With Kelly Clarkson For 'I'm Movin' On'

News > Rascal Flatts