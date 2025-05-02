The Moody Blues' John Lodge Launching Singer in a Rock and Roll Band Tour

(Glass Onyon) John Lodge, legendary bass player, songwriter and vocalist of The Moody Blues, and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, has announced he will be back on the road with an electrifying new show titled 'Singer in a Rock and Roll Band'!

Following the phenomenal success of his 'Days of Future Passed' show over the last two years, John wanted to now go back to basics... what are the songs that he loved performing in the Moody Blues? How could he bring these enduring songs to audiences, staying true to the original sound, yet breathing new life into them? These songs might have been discovered by listeners on release, or by newer generations later, but whenever they first heard them, they made an indelible impression on them. John's task was clear, he wanted to recreate the sound and the feel of a Moody Blues show of the past, but at the same time bring in the incredible musicianship of his band, and his experience of performing these songs for over 50 years, to give these classic songs that extra dash of magic.

When John wrote the hit single 'Singer' in 1972 it was because people were looking to him to change the world... this composition replied that he's just a singer in a rock and roll band! But his message went on - John wanted everyone to be part of the music, and if you've ever experienced one of John's shows you will know how true this is. The music and camaraderie will lift you up, it may not change the world, but it might make it a little brighter...

This incredible new show will feature songs from 'the core seven albums' including 'Days of Future Passed', Seventh Sojourn, and more, plus 'Octave' and the triple platinum selling album 'Long Distance Voyager. It will bring together some of the captivating moments of his 'Days of Future Passed' show, all of John's hits with the Moodies, and, of course, tributes to all his bandmates. This truly will be a show of Moodies Magic and 'a trip worth taking and remembering'! (Tony Violanti review of John's show March 24, 2025)

Together with Jon Davison of YES and his 10,000 Light Years Band, John will lovingly recreate 'I'm Just a Singer (in a Rock and Roll Band)', 'Nights in White Satin', 'Ride my See-Saw', 'Gemini Dream', 'Tuesday Afternoon', 'The Voice', 'Steppin' in Slide Zone', 'Isn't Life Strange' and much more. Also, experience deep cuts from these classic albums, and, together with the electrifying video and lights, be taken on a journey through time.

The tour kicks off on July 19th at the Vogel in New Jersey, and continues through to Des Plaines, IL on August 7th.

Following a stroke at the end of 2023, John has gone from strength to strength, driven by his love for this music, and his deeply held desire to continue to share it with the fans. The critically acclaimed shows in July and November 2024 are testament to his passion and commitment, and as John says, his hope is that people leave with a little bit of joy around them.

"It's been an absolute pleasure performing Days in its entirety over the last couple of years, but I'm so excited about our new show... there are a few songs I've not performed before that I've wanted to do for a long time, and many of our classic songs seem to have taken on a new meaning following health challenges, so I hope everyone will enjoy continuing on this journey with me. I'm doing great, and I just love to share this music with the fans. I look out and see familiar faces, and occasionally some new ones, and I love what we've shared over so many decades. Thank you for keeping the faith."

USA Dates

July 19 The Vogel, Red Bank, NJ

July 20 Newton Theatre, Newton, NJ

July 23 Scottish Rite Auditorium, Collingswood, NJ

July 24 Wind Creek Casino, Bethlehem, PA (on Sale May 2nd)

July 26 Lynn Auditorium, Lynn, MA

July 27 Infinity Hall, Hartford, CT

July 29 Flying Monkey, Plymouth, NH

July 30 JPT Film & Event Center, Newport, RI

Aug 1 MCL Pavilion, Newport, KY

Aug 2 Agora, Cleveland, OH

Aug 6 Arcada Theatre, St. Charles, IL

Aug 7 Des Plaines Theater, Des Plaines, IL

