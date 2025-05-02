The White Stripes Mark 20th Anniversary of 'Get Behind Me Satan'

(BHM) The White Stripes are marking the 20th anniversary of their GRAMMY Award-winning 2005 fifth studio album, Get Behind Me Satan, with a limited-edition commemorative vinyl release. The 2LP edition - featuring one red smoke and one clear with red and black smoke vinyl - arrives worldwide via Third Man Records on Friday, June 27. Pre-orders are available now.

Recorded on the stairway of Jack White's home in the Indian Village neighborhood of Detroit, Get Behind Me Satan sees The White Stripes at their most experimental, creative best, augmenting their traditional sound of guitar, drums, and piano with marimba, tympani, mandolin, bells, and more. Not commercially released on vinyl until 10 years after its initial 2005 release, the album made a Top 3 debut on album charts in the US, the UK, Canada, and Australia and earned global acclaim thanks to its unique rhythmic approach and such classic singles as "Blue Orchid," the GRAMMY Award-nominated "My Doorbell," and "The Denial Twist," all three of which proved Top 10 hits on the UK's Official Singles Chart. Hailed by Rolling Stone for "twisting a variety of American music styles to their own emotional purpose...the music is so wild, it could make you weep over how pitilessly the White Stripes keep crushing the other bands out there," Get Behind Me Satan went on to earn RIAA Gold certification in the US, Platinum certification in the UK and Canada, and The White Stripes' second consecutive GRAMMY Award for "Best Alternative Album."

Earlier in the week, The White Stripes were named among the inductees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2025. The 6x GRAMMY Award-winning, 11x GRAMMY Award-nominated band join esteemed fellow 2025 inductees Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, and Soundgarden. The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction will be live on Saturday, November 8th at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA. The 2025 ceremony will once again stream live on Disney+, with a special airing on ABC at a later date and available on Hulu the next day.

