Watch Mitchell Tenpenny's New Video For 'Same Moon'

(SMN) Platinum-selling recording artist Mitchell Tenpenny debuted a new music video last night for current single "Same Moon." The video was shot in Nashville by Taylor Kelly of Tiny Terror Productions and features Mitchell's wife and fellow country entertainer Meghan Patrick.

"Same Moon" was written by Mitchell, Paul DiGiovanni, Derrick Southerland and longtime friend and co-writer Dallas Wilson. Meghan was the inspiration behind the song as the married couple spend a lot of time apart as they travel the world performing music for their fans. "We look for ways to feel closer than we really are. This song is truly what we're living right now and the song was born from this real-life experience." "Same Moon" appears on Mitchell's The 3rd album that was released last fall.

Mitchell is currently touring with Kane Brown on the "High Road Tour" through the summer. During the tour stop at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Mitchell's hometown, he was presented with new RIAA certification plaques for his debut single "Drunk Me," which has now reached four-times platinum, and his fan-fueled hit "We Got History" is Platinum. This fall Mitchell will join Jordan Davis for his 2025 "Ain't Enough Road Tour."

Related Stories

Mitchell Tenpenny Receives Platinum Honors At Bridgestone Arena

Mitchell Tenpenny Delivers 'Same Moon' To Radio

Mitchell Tenpenny Recruited By Taylor Acorn For 'Greener'

Mitchell Tenpenny Previews New Album With 'Started Stoppin'

News > Mitchell Tenpenny