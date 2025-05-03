Colt Ford Recruits Caden McGuire For New Song 'Farmboy'

(MP) Country-rap trailblazer Colt Ford returns today with "Farmboy," featuring TikTok star and rising country artist Caden McGuire, out now via Average Joes Entertainment. Co-written by Ford alongside Brian Kelley, Steven Lee Olsen, Hunter Phelps, and Jordan Schmidt, the track pairs Ford's down-to-earth, rapid-fire verses with McGuire's hook-heavy chorus - delivering a laid-back, infectious anthem tailor-made for cold beers, backroads, and long, sun-drenched days. Fueled by a summertime groove, "Farmboy" is a proud salute to the grit, pride, and rhythm of rural living.

"I've been a fan of Caden's for a while - we're cut from the same cloth," Ford shares. "When I heard this track, I knew it was meant for him. It's everything we are: faith, family, hunting, fishing, country living. I'm excited about working with Caden, I think he's going to be a big star in country music." Caden explains, "When Colt hit me up, I was blown away. I grew up listening to him. I may not be a farmer, but I respect everything they do. This song is about the life I live - hunting, fishing, thanking God on the porch. I'm pumped to be a part of it."

"Farmboy" follows Ford's recent singles "Shades" (with Bryan Martin feat. Yelawolf) and "Hell Out Of It" (feat. Michael Ray), both marking his powerful return after a near-fatal heart attack in 2024. Ford, recently profiled in PEOPLE Magazine and Fox News credits faith, family, and fans for his recovery and renewed creative fire.

With a second lease on life, the Georgia-born singer, songwriter, rapper, and Average Joes Entertainment co-founder is looking forward to delivering fresh shows and an arsenal of new music. He has built a genre-blurring career marked by millions of sales, billions of streams, and a who's-who of collaborators.

"I've been so lucky and blessed to work with the people I have," he says. "I just let the song lead me to who I want to work with - and hope they want to work with me." Now, mindful that life can change in the blink of an eye, Ford says he's learned to "walk a little slower," savoring every moment and every mile.

Ford will join Brantley Gilbert on select dates of the "Tattoos" Tour. While stepping back on stage after his traumatic health scare comes with its share of nerves, Ford says there's no one better to help him ease back in. "BG, who's like a little brother to me, is as good as it gets," he shares.

