Dylan Gossett Previews New Album With 'American Trail'

(Mercury) Platinum-Certified and critically acclaimed singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Dylan Gossett reveals his long awaited debut album, Westward, will be arriving on July 18th via Big Loud Texas / Mercury Records. Gossett announced Westward's release with an official album trailer, sharing "This album is a collection of stories that I wrote during the craziest two years of my life. I hope everyone can find something for themselves in it."
In celebration of the announcement, Gossett drops his newest single "American Trail" today, along with an acoustic live performance of the song recorded at Austin's Orb Studios . He debuted "American Trail" live for the very first time this past weekend during his Stagecoach Festival debut, where he drew a packed crowd at his Palomino Stage evening set.
Written over the span of the past two years while touring the globe, the 17-track album was written and entirely self-produced by Gossett. Westward features Gossett's signature heart-on-his-sleeve storytelling and explores themes of love, family, faith, and chasing one's dreams.
On the touring front, Gossett sold over 72,000 global tickets in 2024 alone. Currently on the second leg of his headline "The Back 40 Tour" across the U.S. and Canada, he recently announced he'll hit the road once again this July on "The American Trail Tour," which will make stops across the midwest and west. His festival run will also continue, with performances at Lonestar Smokeout Festival, Carolina Country Festival, Bourbon & Beyond, Windy City Smokeout, and Under The Big Sky. In addition, today Gossett announced his debut at Nashville's legendary Grand Ole Opry on June 4th as part of their "Opry 100 Celebrates CMA Fest" event
