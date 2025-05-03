Emily Ann Roberts Gets Emotional With 'The Fence'

(117) Country music's rising powerhouse Emily Ann Roberts delivers her most emotionally compelling release to date with the brand-new single, "The Fence," out everywhere today.

Produced by Brandon Hood and co-written with hitmakers Jessi Alexander and Paul Sikes, "The Fence" pairs Emily Ann's unmistakable vocals with striking honesty and emotional depth. Her gift for storytelling shines brighter than ever, making this one of her most powerful releases to date-a track that promises to give listeners chills with every play. The song has already struck a chord with fans, earning over 1 million views on social media ahead of its official release.

"Sometimes in love everything makes sense on paper, but no matter how hard you try to convince yourself, you know deep down it's just not the right fit. When I wrote this song with Jessi Alexander and Paul Sikes we put ourselves in the moment of trying to tell yourself it's perfect and then fighting with the fears and doubts that it may not be," said Emily Ann.

He's sippin that Kentucky

Staring at the setting sun

One part of me feels lucky one part wants to run

When he hears the tin roof raining

I feel a restless wind

There's a good man on the porch

And I'm on the fence

This release follows a breakthrough year for Roberts, whose singles "Scratching Out a Living" and "Easy Does It" earned praise from US Weekly, SiriusXM's The Highway, and CMT Hot 20 Countdown's Heatseeker, among others. She recently shared the stage with country heavyweights including Blake Shelton, Cody Johnson, Megan Moroney, and Clint Black.

Emily Ann Roberts Tour Dates:

May 3 - Dallas, Ga. - City Fest

May 5 - Dunlap, Tenn. - Valley Fest

May 27 - Nashville, Tenn. - Bluebird Cafe

June 6 - Madison, Wis. - Breese Stevens Field^+

June 7 - Nashville, Tenn. - CMA Fest - Dr. Pepper AMP Stage

June 8 - New Haven, Ky. - The Amp at Log Still+

June 13 - Rocky Mount, Va. - Harvester Performance Center

June 20 - Fort Watne, Ind. - Allen County Fair

June 21 - San Antonio, Texas - Frost Bank Center=

June 27 - Newberry, S.C. - Newberry Opera House

July 17 - Sacramento, Calif. - Golden 1 Center=

August 23 - Cedarburg, Wis. - Country In The Burg

September 14 - Loma, Colo. - Pickin' in the Rockies

September 18 - West Valley City, Utah - Maverick Center^

September 19 - Idaho Falls, Idaho - Mountain America Center^

September 20 - Stateline, Nev. - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey's^

November 7 - Knoxville, Tenn. - Bijou Theatre

November 8 - Knoxville, Tenn. - Bijou Theatre

November 21 - 23 - St. Petersburg, Fla. - St. Pete Country Fest

+supporting Clint Black

^supporting Megan Moroney

=supporting Cody Johnson

