Emily Ann Roberts Gets Emotional With 'The Fence'

(117) Country music's rising powerhouse Emily Ann Roberts delivers her most emotionally compelling release to date with the brand-new single, "The Fence," out everywhere today.
Produced by Brandon Hood and co-written with hitmakers Jessi Alexander and Paul Sikes, "The Fence" pairs Emily Ann's unmistakable vocals with striking honesty and emotional depth. Her gift for storytelling shines brighter than ever, making this one of her most powerful releases to date-a track that promises to give listeners chills with every play. The song has already struck a chord with fans, earning over 1 million views on social media ahead of its official release.
"Sometimes in love everything makes sense on paper, but no matter how hard you try to convince yourself, you know deep down it's just not the right fit. When I wrote this song with Jessi Alexander and Paul Sikes we put ourselves in the moment of trying to tell yourself it's perfect and then fighting with the fears and doubts that it may not be," said Emily Ann.
"That is the kind of song that will put you where you've always wanted to be. To see your dreams come true. That is wonderful." - Bill Cody, WSM 650 AM/Grand Ole Opry
He's sippin that Kentucky
Staring at the setting sun
One part of me feels lucky one part wants to run
When he hears the tin roof raining
I feel a restless wind
There's a good man on the porch
And I'm on the fence
This release follows a breakthrough year for Roberts, whose singles "Scratching Out a Living" and "Easy Does It" earned praise from US Weekly, SiriusXM's The Highway, and CMT Hot 20 Countdown's Heatseeker, among others. She recently shared the stage with country heavyweights including Blake Shelton, Cody Johnson, Megan Moroney, and Clint Black.
Emily Ann Roberts Tour Dates:
May 3 - Dallas, Ga. - City Fest
May 5 - Dunlap, Tenn. - Valley Fest
May 27 - Nashville, Tenn. - Bluebird Cafe
June 6 - Madison, Wis. - Breese Stevens Field^+
June 7 - Nashville, Tenn. - CMA Fest - Dr. Pepper AMP Stage
June 8 - New Haven, Ky. - The Amp at Log Still+
June 13 - Rocky Mount, Va. - Harvester Performance Center
June 20 - Fort Watne, Ind. - Allen County Fair
June 21 - San Antonio, Texas - Frost Bank Center=
June 27 - Newberry, S.C. - Newberry Opera House
July 17 - Sacramento, Calif. - Golden 1 Center=
August 23 - Cedarburg, Wis. - Country In The Burg
September 14 - Loma, Colo. - Pickin' in the Rockies
September 18 - West Valley City, Utah - Maverick Center^
September 19 - Idaho Falls, Idaho - Mountain America Center^
September 20 - Stateline, Nev. - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey's^
November 7 - Knoxville, Tenn. - Bijou Theatre
November 8 - Knoxville, Tenn. - Bijou Theatre
November 21 - 23 - St. Petersburg, Fla. - St. Pete Country Fest
+supporting Clint Black
^supporting Megan Moroney
=supporting Cody Johnson
