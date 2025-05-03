High on Fire Launching European Headline Tour

(AP) High on Fire, has announced a European headlining tour in support of its celebrated LP, 'Cometh the Storm'. The GRAMMY Award-winning group will kick off the sixteen-city, nine country tour on October 25 in Maastricht, Netherlands.

The tour is scheduled to run through November 16 in Istanbul, Turkey and will include high profile appearances as part of the Samhain Festival (NL), Bruges is Doomed (BE), and the Damnation Festival (UK). Support to High on Fire on non-festival dates will come from Necrot.

"Europe, take shelter; a storm is coming!," said the band in statement. "Prepare thy ears! High on Fire draws near." See the dates for the trek below:

October 25 - Maastrichtm NL @ Samhain Festival (w/ Author & Punisher, Conan, more)

October 26 - Bruges, BE @ Bruges is Doomed (w/ Conan, more)

October 28 - Berlin, DE @ Neue Zukunft *

October 29 - Brno CZ @ Kabinet MUZ *

October 30 - Vienna, AT @ Arena Wien *

October 31 - Munich, DE @ Hansa 39 *

November 1 - Milan, IT @ Legend Club *

November 2 - Martigny, CH @ Les Caves du Manoir *

November 4 - Wiesbaden, DE @ Kesselhaus *

November 5 - Essen, DE @ Turock *

November 6 - London, UK @ Electric Ballroom *

November 8 - Manchester, UK @ Damnation Festival (w/ Deafheaven, The Haunted, more)

November 11 - Athens, GR @ Kyttaro Club

November 12 - Thessaloniki, GR @ Mylos

November 15 - Cankaya/Ankara, TR @ 6:45 KK

November 16 - Istanbul, TR @ Blind

* = Necrot supporting

